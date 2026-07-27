A Grip on Sports: As the quiet time of summer disappears into the haze, momentum for fall begins to build

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The lazy days of summer seem to be racing away. Oh sure, there is most of the season left. But the lazy part? That will be gone in a blink.

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• As with most parts of the sports calendar, football gets the blame. Everything about summer is hunky-dory until football springs back into action.

The NFL is King King. Or Godzilla. Whichever you felt was more powerful. Even when the league is just swinging into the preseason, holding practices in the heat, making one-handed catches, pushing a blocking sled around, signing autographs.

The Seahawks are in Renton – remember the days when the first practices were held in Cheney? – doing all those things. And one more no one else in the league can. Talking about defending their Super Bowl title.

Has a nice ring to it, right?

Yes, it’s a new team. A new season. A new favorite among the oddsmakers in the desert. But only one franchise actually has a chance to repeat.

• College football is bit further behind. The sport doesn’t open practice until, well, later this week in some cases. Most schools will run out of the tunnel after the upcoming weekend fades away.

The last part of July is still dominated by media events. The SEC just got done. The Big Ten is on deck. And here in Spokane the Big Sky is holding court on this pleasant Monday.

The conference announced its preseason honorees Sunday and, not surprisingly, Montana State has the most names mentioned. The Bobcats serve as the FCS’ version of the Seahawks. Defending champions. The team to beat again. For everyone from North Dakota to Florida to California.

It seems like a good time to make a trip to Bozeman. Not for opposing Big Sky teams. For football fans.

• The days of playing lazy, lethargic baseball need to be over for the Mariners as well. Maybe, just maybe, Dom Canzone felt that when he stepped into the box in Arlington yesterday afternoon. Felt it while he watched two Cole Winn pitches miss up and away. Felt it as he saw the third pitch of the at-bat headed right into his favorite spot, low and in.

One thing is for sure, though. What Canzone did to the baseball, launching it deep into the right-field stands, and what he did with his bat, launching it with emphasis as he left the box, have to be the bookends for a season-swinging swing.

Unless Canzone’s three-run home run, which provided the impetus for the M’s 6-4, streak-busting win, is the spark for a stretch run, the M’s are in trouble. The season is on the brink. The promise and hope and goals of spring never blossomed. Time is growing short for a successful harvest. Dan Wilson’s team has to reap what Canzone sowed Sunday. And use it as energy for a fall to remember.

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WSU: Over the past dozen years or so, the old Gesa Field turf did its part supporting the Cougar football team. And, occasionally, the shoes of Coug fans after a big win. But that turf has been ripped up. Cut up. And packaged. It’s for sale. In large and small segments. Isla Hansen has this story of the memorabilia for sale through a company that has partnered with Washington State. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, a Pac-12 school innovating in college football? Seems about right. Stanford’s players took the first step recently toward forming a collective bargaining unit. … We mentioned the Big Ten media days beginning above. Jon Wilner has six areas he’s focused on in the Mercury News. … Washington is in the Big Ten these days. … So is UCLA. And the Bruins have a coach with a pedigree of winning. Just Google him. … Arizona is in the Big 12. And is hoping its tight ends will help it win.

Gonzaga: One way to fill the lazy days of summer? Reading about college hoop teams who really don’t have many off days, even this time of year. Greg Lee supplies the subject today in the form of his third preview on the women’s season. Today’s theme? The plan to limit last year’s turnover issues. … In the Zags’ former conference, Santa Clara’s Allen Graves received an NBA assist from another former Bronco as he started his journey in the league.

EWU and Idaho: We mentioned the Big Sky preseason football team above. Linked the full list on the conference’s website. But in this space we focus on the two local schools. Dan Thompson does, actually. We link his story. The Eagles have two defensive players on the list, Idaho a special teams standout. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, we found stories to pass along from Bozeman, Missoula and San Luis Obispo. The rest of the conference? Our guess, built on experience, is there will be more available tomorrow.

Indians: Like the MLB team headquartered 285 miles from our home, the MiLB team from 5 miles away needed a Sunday win badly. And the Indians figured out a way to do it as well. Playing the role of Canzone? Tommy Hopfe, who had three hits and three RBI in Spokane’s 12-6 come-from-behind win over Tri-City. Dave Nichols has all the details in this story.

Seahawks: Day two of preseason camp seemed a lot like day one. … How would you like to have played most of the season with the Hawks, only to be snatched off waivers late and miss the playoff run. D’Anthony Bell is back in Seattle.

Mariners: We linked the game story in the S-R above. And here too. … Stop us if you’ve heard this before. Brendan Donovan may be back this week. Heck, as early as the first game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers tomorrow. … We’re a bit jealous of John Canzano. His dad is still around. And able to play catch with him.

Reign: We linked a story about how well the backup goalkeeper had been playing. But she wasn’t needed Sunday. Starter Claudia Dickey was back from injury. And she kept a clean sheet as Seattle picked up a shutout win over the Wave.

Tour de France: It’s over. OK, we admit we didn’t even pass along a story why it was underway but we figured we better mention Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia won the world’s most-famous bicycle race.

Golf: These are the true dog days of summer for the PGA Tour. The majors are done, the playoffs not yet underway. Then again, there are always storylines. We followed yesterday’s final round in Minneapolis because of the main one.

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• Remember cross my heart and hope to die? Our go-to way of pledging fealty as a kid? There was one line it, Sierra Madre version, that had some reference to sticking a needle in your eye. At least that’s how we remember it. Anyhow, today a doctor is sticking a long needle near our eye. Our neck, actually. Have we ever mentioned how much we despise needles? Blood, MRI machines, needles. All on our hit list. And all part of the summer of my 69th year. And all a pain in the neck. Literally. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service