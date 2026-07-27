Court records: Idaho student killer Bryan Kohberger claims overlooked evidence, coerced plea

The man who admitted to murdering four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home now claims he is innocent and his plea was coerced.

Bryan Kohberger, 31, was sentenced in July 2025 to spend the rest of his life in prison for the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November 2022. He has since spent his time in an Idaho maximum security prison in Kuna, Idaho, near Boise.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to the killings last year, avoiding the death penalty.

“Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?” asked 4th Judicial District Judge Steven Hippler during Kohberger’s change -of -plea hearing last year.

“Yes,” Kohberger responded.

Despite admitting to the killings, Kohberger wrote in court documents filed Monday that he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea because he was “convinced to falsely confess to capital murder and felony burglary by coercion, disinformation, false promises and the withholding of exculpatory discovery.”

Kohberger claimed in court records the exculpatory evidence lied in “clumps of unknown hair found in Ethan Chapin’s hands.”

Kohberger also wrote he was told “death row was imminent” and was fed stories of his attorney’s “horrific” death row experiences, which he believes was said to “induce a plea agreement.”

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office responded to Kohberger’s claims in a public statement Monday, saying they are saddened that he continues to “victimize their families and friends.”

“Our office is prepared to defend the well-deserved convictions and sentences and ensure justice prevails,” the statement said.

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador also released a statement Monday, saying his office is “ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure justice is fully carried out.”

Kohberger waived his right to appeal his conviction last summer, but he is permitted to file a civil petition. Should a judge grant his request, it’s likely he would face a trial, though winning postconviction challenges is often considered rare.

His timing is ripe: Under Idaho law, Kohbeger’s time to file a postconviction challenge would have expired in September, a little more than a month from Monday.

In Kohberger’s change -of -plea hearing, he was repeatedly asked if he was changing his plea out of coercion or if he was actually guilty. Kohberger indicated he had not, that he was in the correct state of mind to plead guilty and admitted to the crimes, even signing a written factual basis detailing the four murders.

Kohberger was studying criminal justice at Washington State University in Pullman at the time of the killings. Authorities arrested Kohberger in Pennsylvania, where he is originally from, after a seven-week, multiagency manhunt.

Investigators found DNA on the snap button of a tan leather knife sheath left on the bed where the bodies of Mogen and Goncalves were discovered, according to court records. They compared the DNA to a familial DNA sample obtained from trash outside the Kohberger family’s Pennsylvania home in December 2022. The results came back showing more than a 99.99% likelihood that the DNA belonged to the father of the person’s DNA located on the knife sheath, according to court documents. Investigators matched that person to Kohberger.

The New York Times spoke to Kohberger by phone Sunday, his first interview since being imprisoned.

“My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn,” he told the NYT. “Why am I breaking my silence? A lot went wrong in those plea discussions. I really do want to be heard.”

The Goncalves family on Monday called Kohberger “the mosquito you just can’t swat.”

“I am sure there will be a hearing as that is how the legal process works, and the defendant will get another day in court,” the family said on Facebook. “A nice break from his solitary confinement, maybe getting to go for a ride, maybe some different food, photos taken and the attention all back on him and his ‘innocence.’ ”

Should there be a trial, the Goncalves family said they would be ready for it.

“We are confident he will get the death penalty that he escaped by pleading guilty the first time around,” the family said. “Just an absolute waste of time and taxpayers money. It’s a disgrace.”

The Spokesman-Review reached out Monday to Kohberger’s trial defense attorney, Anne Taylor, but did not receive an immediate response.