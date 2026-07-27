At Big Sky media day, Commissioner Tom Wistrcill backs Protect College Sports Act, says college athletics are ‘under attack’

At the Big Sky 2026 Kickoff media day, Mannequins dressed in each school’s football uniforms were lined up for a photo opportunity in the interview room, Monday, July 27, 2026, at North Quest Resort and Casino. (COLIN MULVANY)

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill threw his support behind the Protect College Sports Act during his annual remarks on the state of the conference Monday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights.

“National college athletics is absolutely under attack,” Wistrcill said in his address during the league’s annual football meetings. “If there’s one message I want the public to hear today, it’s that we need to get the Protect College Sports Act to the floor of the Senate, and we have to get that passed.”

Introduced in the U.S. Senate in June, the Protect College Sports Act would establish requirements for name, image or likeness agreements while prohibiting the NCAA from restricting such agreements. The bill also would prohibit compensation that would get around the limits on revenue sharing with student -athletes that was established in the settlement of House v. NCAA in June 2025.

Wistrcill highlighted another element of the bill, one that would limit student -athletes to one transfer without penalty.

“We can’t have this unlimited transfer portal,” he said. “It goes against what we stand for as institutions and the reason that all these coaches got into the business. The financial transactions in college athletics have become too focused, and (it has become) the first conversation rather than one of the conversations.”

Wistrcill also praised the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility model that gives student -athletes a five-year window to compete rather than the previous four years with an additional redshirt season.

“I think what people have noticed throughout the years with eligibility is a lot of people are taking five years to get their degree, so you take that into account,” Wistrcill, who is entering his eighth year as the league’s commissioner, told media members after his address. “Then you add in the fact that the number of waivers (for a fifth year) that student -athletes are looking for for lots of reasons, many of them good ones … it’s like, you know what? How about we just do this.”

Wistrcill acknowledged that “there will be some rocky things” the next year or two as programs adjust to the extra year of eligibility but that it will work itself out and settle into a nice rhythm.

Under the new system, the redshirt is eliminated. Instead, each year in five consecutive years will count toward an athlete’s five years of eligibility. An athlete’s eligibility clock begins when they enroll or turn 19, whichever comes earliest.

No plans to expand further

The Big Sky’s addition of Utah Tech and Southern Utah ahead of this football season gives the league 13 football -playing members, a change that also prompted the league to adopt a nine-game conference schedule starting this season.

That change came alongside the NCAA’s decision to allow FCS programs to play 12 regular-season games every year.

“Adding those two Utah schools really helps from a travel perspective for our teams,” Wistrcill said. “Going to nine conference games is a big deal because we need those nine games so that everybody (is guaranteed) at least nine high-quality FCS games.”

The league does not have any immediate plans to expand to 14 teams, Wistrcill said, but “you also never say never.”

“I don’t think expansion or movement around the West is done yet,” he said. “You always keep your ears to the ground and talk to people.”

Big Sky re-ups with Boise

Turning toward basketball, Wistrcill said the Big Sky Conference signed a new five-year contract with Boise’s Idaho Central Arena to host the league’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments through 2031.

The Big Sky will have 11 basketball programs starting this season (UC Davis and Cal Poly only affiliate with the Big Sky in football). To accommodate, the league will add Friday night matchups between the 10th and 11th seeds, proceeding from there with the same bracket it has used in previous seasons, Saturday through Wednesday.

The winner of the conference tournaments will receive an automatic bid to the expanded 76-team NCAA Tournament field. Wistrcill, a member of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, praised the NCAA’s decision to add eight teams to the field starting next season.

“That’s really good for the Big Sky,” he said. “We’re going to have an opportunity most years to play a like opponent in the opening round in both men’s and women’s basketball. I like our chances in those games.”

Men’s games in the opening round will be played in Wichita and Dayton, he said, while women’s games would be played at on-campus host sites.

The expanded opening round will include the 12 lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the 12 lowest-seeded at-large teams selected, according to the NCAA.

Last year, the Idaho men and women both earned the Big Sky’s automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Vandals men were given a No. 15 seed, the women a No. 13.