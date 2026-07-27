Fires persist throughout the Inland Northwest

Crews work to mop up the aftermath of the Bigelow fire, a 63-acre fire that broke out Sunday in a field between Bigelow Gulch Road and Pleasant Prairie Road near Spokane Valley. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Multiple fires persisted, and new fires erupted throughout the weekend, including a fire along Bigelow Gulch Road, as Spokane skies remained hazy.

A vegetation fire started along the 11500 block of East Bigelow Gulch Road, and Spokane County Fire District 9, along with support from the Washington Department of Natural Resources and the Bureau of Land Management, responded. The fire was estimated to be more than 63 acres Sunday. As of Sunday evening, the fire has been contained with no more forward progress, Fire District 9 spokesperson Robert Gray said. No primary structures were lost in the fire, and all evacuation orders for the area have been lifted.

Two other fires broke out over the weekend in Gifford and Bridgeport, Washington.

The Bradeen Hill fire near Gifford sparked around 2 p.m. Saturday, a news release from the Washington State Patrol said. The fire grew to more than 2,500 acres Sunday according to a Facebook post from Stevens County Emergency Management. Level 3 “go now” evacuations were in effect for the area. Its cause is under investigation. The Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team was expected to take control of the fire Sunday night.

The Pearl Hill fire in Douglas County started around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire is an estimated 1,000 acres and growing, a news release from WSP said. State resources were activated a few hours later to control the fire. Level 2 “get set” evacuations are in order for the area. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

After a lightning strike more than a week ago, the Colville Reservation has been plagued by two large fires. More than 1,400 people are deployed on the Kaiser Canyon and Modrite fires.

The Kaiser Canyon fire ignited July 16 and has grown to more than 120,000 acres with 9% containment as of Sunday. The fire is affecting the Colville Reservation and the town of Nespelem, causing Level 3 “go now” evacuations for much of the area.

Red -flag conditions caused the fire to move north, a news release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said. The spread caused evacuations to be ordered along the state Route 21 corridor from South Empire Creek Road to South Nanamkin Creek Road near the reservation. Firefighters are continuing to focus on mitigating risk to structures around the fire’s perimeter in Kartar, Nespelem, Owhi Lake and Keller. The fire should be more manageable, the release said, due to slightly cooler temperatures expected this week.

The Modrite fire near Inchelium, Washington, is now more than 60% contained, a news release from the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team said.

The lightning-induced fire began July 17 and grew to over 9,000 acres. Initial surveys estimate five structures were lost in the fire. Crews are working to contain the fire’s north perimeter, the release said, and mop-up and patrol efforts will continue on the south, east and west perimeters.