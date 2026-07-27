Convicted child rapist from Spokane gets 31 years to life in prison

A convicted Spokane kidnapper may never again be free after he recently was sentenced to more than 30 years to life in prison for blindfolding two 13-year-old victims, pointing a gun at them, raping them and then threatening to kill them and their families if they ever told anyone.

The victims eventually found the courage to share their stories, according to court records.

As a result, Anthony L. Hampton, 58, was sentenced to 31½ years in prison by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Anderson. The case will also go before the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board, which may choose to keep Hampton in prison longer.

The reports came from a home in north Spokane where the victims, who are cousins, lived with family members including their grandmother.

The grandmother became romantically involved with Hampton, who then moved into the home.

Between March 2023 and March 2025, Hampton raped the teenage cousins numerous times, according to court records.

One of the victims, who was 13 at the time, told Spokane Police that Hampton brought her into a bedroom, showed her a gun and then placed it at her head.

Hampton “said she might think he was joking, but he would kill her whole family,” court records state.

After raping the 13-year-old girl, Anthony told her “he loved her and that if she were to tell anyone he would kill her whole family,” according to court records.

For that girl, the assaults occurred about four times a week for months. They occurred whenever the girl’s mother left the home.

The girl’s 14-year-old cousin initially denied that Hampton sexually assaulted her until videos were found showing some of the abuse.

The 14-year-old then changed her story, and like her cousin, said Hampton placed a gun to her head and threatened to kill her if she reported what happened.

Family then searched Hampton’s electronic items and learned that he had been posting images of the sexual abuse to social media.

Spokane Police eventually got involved and charged Hampton with a litany of rape of a child charges.

Earlier this year, Hampton pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree rape and four counts of second-degree rape of a child.

Anderson sentenced Hampton to prison in May 1, but attorneys held a hearing on Friday to finalize the criminal proceedings.

The case was handled by Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor Anastasiya Krotoff and it was investigated by Spokane police Detective Alexis Phillips, according to the release.