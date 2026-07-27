Cracker Barrel CEO to step down a year after logo controversy

By Gabe Hauari and Melina Khan USA TODAY

Cracker Barrel will soon have a new leader.

The company announced on Monday, July 27 CEO Julie Masino will step down as CEO and member of the board effective Aug. 10. Masino will be replaced by David Deno, most recently the CEO of Bloomin’ Brands, the owner ​of casual restaurant chains such as Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill.

Masino will remain with Cracker Barrel as an advisor until Oct. 9, the company said.

“Following a robust and ⁠thoughtful search process, we are pleased to welcome David as Cracker Barrel’s next CEO,” said Carl Berquist, independent chairman of the ‌Cracker Barrel board, in a news release. “He brings decades ​of experience across the restaurant and retail industries, with a strong track record of leading businesses through growth and a demonstrated commitment to operational excellence, guest experience, and team member engagement.”

Deno said in the news release he is “honored to lead the Cracker Barrel team” ⁠and looks forward to “unlocking the full potential of this remarkable brand.” ‌Deno began his tenure as CEO ‌of Bloomin’ Brands in 2019, having previously served as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer from 2012 to 2019.

Masino’s departure follows ⁠rebrand controversy last summer

The departure of Masino as CEO follows an attempt to rebrand the chain that sparked controversy last summer.

On Aug. 19, 2025, Cracker Barrel unveiled a new, ‌simplified logo. While still featuring the company’s ‌classic gold and brown color palette, it removed a man seated next to a wooden barrel. Some customers decried the logo change as uninviting. President Donald Trump also weighed in, writing in ⁠a Truth Social post that the chain could earn “free publicity” if it ​went back to its old ⁠logo.

On Aug. ​26, the same day as Trump’s initial post, Cracker Barrel said it would drop the new logo and return to the “Old Timer.”

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and ⁠we have,” the company’s statement said. “Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.”

Later, Cracker Barrel said it would not move forward with planned restaurant remodels — which were intended to make locations ⁠more modern — and also ended its partnership with the company that advised its logo and restaurant design.

During its quarterly financial results call with investors on Dec. 9, 2025, Masino acknowledged the chain had a “difficult” few months.

“While many of our guests are enjoying our ⁠improved food and guest experience, we certainly ‌have more work to do to regain the trust and ​confidence of other ‌who have been slower to return,” she said.