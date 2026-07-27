Faith and Values: A slice of reality on Fourth and Main

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Several times a month, community columnists weigh in on matters of faith and values. The Faith and Values column appears Mondays, and features retired Methodist minister Paul Graves; FāVS News editor Tracy Simmons; and a guest columnist from the FāVS News ranks.

On July 11, I stood on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Main Street in Hillsboro, Oregon, for our weekly vigil to give support to our immigrant neighbors and to protest Trumpian anti-immigration tactics. The sign I held read “Justice Is Best Served Neat – Without ICE.”

A man walked by and politely asked us, “Why don’t you like ICE?” Our exchange showed the perception gap we had.

But he – and we – were civil as we disagreed. Even as I called Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents “thugs,” the man stayed civil.

His brother has been an ICE agent for a year, and has reportedly only gone after (my term) the “worst of the worst.” I told him that is not what we have both read and seen in the news, or heard from people in Hillsboro.

After he left, I wished I had asked him if he was aware of the July 9 killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston. Salgado Araujo was undocumented, but that status didn’t call for his execution. Tragically, he wasn’t even the intended target of those ICE agents.

Perhaps the man we spoke with hadn’t paid attention to that man’s death in Houston. I have no idea. But it does seem like our conversation was with a man who embraced a very different slice of reality about what ICE agents are doing in America.

The Guardian news service reported on July 9 that Salgado was the 10th fatal shooting victim in 2026 by ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents. Additionally, 21 people have died in ICE detention since Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2025.

Tragic. Disgusting. Unnecessary.

A few days later, I could have asked him about the ICE agent shooting of Johan Durán Guerrero in Maine on July 13. Or about the Kato Institute report that shows only 3% to 5% of ICE detainees have violent crime convictions and about 73% have no criminal convictions. I wonder how that fits into his slice of reality?

But that, my reader friends, is only a small slice of the reality we are living today.

Another small slice of reality also showed itself on July 11 at Fourth and Main in Hillsboro. That slice was noticeably more encouraging, even if its future effect is murkier to predict. We heard many horns honk in support. We spoke with pedestrians who supported our presence.

We engaged in conversations that encouraged our own hope that many of us – together – can affect changing the circumstances if we can only stay the course. I emphasize “together.”

Young mothers mention their children ask why we elders stand on a street corner to affirm what we believe. So our gray hair and wrinkles apparently prompt younger minds to focus on slices of reality that affirm people – not arrest, imprison or shoot them.

We must remind ourselves that part of our reality is this: We must choose which slice of reality is worth standing up for.

I read a good many statements on social media and other readings that list out the policies and actions of the Trump administration. These lay bare horrific practices on immigration, or the economy’s impact on millions of people, or how the midterm elections may be negatively manipulated. Plus more!

These reality slices are then contrasted with the “policies and actions” of – for instance – Jesus as we know him in the gospels. A stark and revealing contrast to be sure. So if you’re into making clear choices, those reality-slice choices couldn’t be clearer.

I do kinda wish I could visit with the polite man who disagreed with us on July 11. Maybe his reality-slice could change some.