Fires in Eastern Washington continue to grow in size with little reprieve forecast

A firefighting helicopter dips it water bucket into the Spokane River as it helps fight a brush and timber fire in People’s Park on Monday in Spokane. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokeman-Review)

Fires in and around Spokane persisted through Monday with over 140,000 acres burnt and fire weather conditions continuing through out the region.

Wildfire smoke, though somewhat lifted from last week, continues to shroud Spokane in light haze, pushing the air quality index into the moderate zone. Smoke is predicted to lift as the week goes on, but areas closer to the fires remain in the unhealthy zone.

Here’s a look at the fires burning in the Spokane region as of Monday:

Clarke fire

A 5- to 10 -acre fire started in People’s Park in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood at around 4:49 p.m. Monday.

Justin de Ruyter, public information specialist with the Spokane Fire Department, said they were “feeling pretty good” about the Clarke fire as of 6 p.m. on Monday.

No structures were reported as damaged or threatened from the fire. De Ruyter said no evacuations were issued.

De Ruyter said the fire mainly burned grass and brush underneath the canopies of the trees. A few of the flames torched up into the trees, but the 50 or so personnel and the helicopter on scene, which was pulled off the Little Baldy fire in Spokane Valley, have done a good job suppressing the flames.

With the Spokane River right next to the scene of the fire, De Ruyter said the helicopter was able to pour about 250 to 300 gallons of water on the perimeter of the fire every couple of minutes. With a perimeter set, firefighter crews from the Spokane Valley Fire District, the city of Spokane, Fire District 8 and the Department of Natural Resources were focusing on the edges and ensuring the fire did not jump the river.

De Ruyter said there wasn’t a containment estimate.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. De Ruyter said this fire, just a few miles from downtown Spokane, is a reminder that even people in the city need to be prepared to evacuate.

“You should have a go bag ready during fire season,” De Ruyter said. “Because you might not get a Level 1 or 2 notice. They might just go to Level 3 where you look out the window and you can’t see the neighbors.”

Little Baldy

A 33-acre grass fire also burned Monday around 2:50 p.m. in the Valley Springs area in Spokane Valley. Spokane County Fire District 9 responded to the flames as the fire traveled through the valley area near Little Baldy hill, with dispersed houses within the fire area.

Level 3 “go now” evacuation notices were in effect, and an evacuation shelter was opened at Trent Elementary School located at 3303 North Pines Road.

By 6 p.m., the fire was 70% contained with the wheat grass torched black up the hill.

Kaiser Canyon

The Kaiser Canyon fire, the largest in the area, was ignited by lightning over 10 days ago in the Colville Reservation and Nespelem area. It has grown to 124,251 acres with only 15% containment. Much of the surrounding area remains in a Level 3 “go now” evacuation zone.

Air quality has improved around the southern perimeter of the fire, the Colville Fire agency said, but hot, dry weather and 15-20 mph wind gusts were forecast for Monday afternoon and high temperatures continuing through Wednesday. Wind is predicted for Tuesday.

Large fire-killed trees completely burned, leaving white ash. The fire is spreading quickly through grass and shrubs where wind and slope align, but it’s moving slower in heavy timber areas.

Modrite fire

The Modrite fire, which started July 18 by lightning, has remained just over 9,000 acres with 63% containment as of Monday morning.

The fire, located 17 miles southwest of Inchelium, Washington, burned five structures, and Level 3 “go now” evacuations are in effect for Wilmont Creek Road, from Falls Creek Road to near Four Corners. Wilmont Road is closed at Twin Lakes.

Hot, breezy and dry conditions are forecast to persist, and the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team warned of the potential of uphill runs because of spotting on the south-facing slope.

Pearl Hill fire

The Pearl Hill fire, which began Saturday, has reached about 8,491 acres, and the fire cause is still under investigation. The fire is burning in grass, brush and agricultural lands across steep, difficult terrain near the Columbia River.

Though the fire, located 10 miles southeast of Bridgeport, Washington, was relatively stable Sunday, a flare-up occurred in the evening in a timbered portion on the east side of the fire.

The fire is 0% contained as of Monday, and Level 2 “get ready” evacuations remain in place for areas near the fire.

Vegetation around the fire is dry, with fuel conditions about one month ahead of what is considered normal for the area, the Northeast Washington Incident Management Team 2 reported.

The management team said high winds Tuesday bring fire risk back up after better weather was predicted Monday.

Bradeen fire

Also sparking Saturday, the Bradeen fire, located in Stevens County approximately 1.5 miles east of Gifford, Washington, spans 3,416 acres and is 0% contained.

The fire has damaged dozens of structures and destroyed at least 14, according to Stevens County authorities.

The fire cause is under investigation.

Critical fire weather conditions continue to make suppression efforts challenging, the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team said. Level 3 “go now” evacuations have been issued for the Gifford area, and Addy-Gifford Road is closed.

Riverside State Park fire

Frank Benish, an Evergreen East Mountain Biking Alliance volunteer who works in collaboration with Riverside rangers, confirmed the Saturday fire located above mile 32 of the Centennial Trail resulted in minimal damage and no obstructions to the hiking and mountain biking trails in the area.

The 13-acre fire touched Trail 25, 212 and 214, according to Paul Neddo, assistant area manager for Inland Northwest Parks.

The trails, including a previously closed portion of the Centennial Trail, are now open, Benish said.