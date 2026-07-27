Former WSU standout Kyle Williams appears to be slipping down Patriots depth chart

Mark Daniels Tribune News Service

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – With no competitive reps on Monday, it was a good time to get a better sense of the Patriots’ depth chart.

When it came to the Patriots receiver depth chart, one absence was noteworthy: Kyle Williams.

For most of the practice, the team split into two fields, with starters and some top backups to the right, and other backups and third-stringers on the left side. When the Patriots offense ran its 2-minute drill to end practice, they had six receivers working with Maye.

That group was Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington). Brown and Doubs were the first outside receivers with Douglas in the slot. Boutte rotated in with Doubs, with Hollins playing multiple spots and Chism backing up Douglas.

That rotation left Williams (Washington State) playing on the left side of the field with backup quarterbacks Tommy DeVito and Behren Moron.

During the first two days of camp, Maye has connected with Brown, Doubs, Boutte and Douglas. Williams, the team’s 2025 third-round pick, has one catch from DeVito and has not seen many reps with the top unit.

Last season, Williams wasn’t always on the same page with Maye. He caught 10 of 21 passes (42.9% catch rate) for 209 yards with three touchdowns. The young receiver showed off elite playing speed, which is why the team drafted him with the 69th overall pick.

This offseason, the addition of Brown and Doubs leaves the receiver room even more crowded. After Monday’s practice, Douglas said the competition was good for everyone.

“You shy away from competition. You shouldn’t be in this league,” Douglas said. “In this league, everybody is good. If you’re scared of competition, I honestly wouldn’t advise you to be in this league, but I thrive off competition. I feel like that makes me better. It helps me grow, you know, and there’s people out there better, and then that’s how you learn. And when you learn, man, I feel like that’s how you get better.”