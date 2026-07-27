He climbed Kilimanjaro for his 90th birthday. What he wants everyone to know about aging

By Charles Trepany USA TODAY

What mountains are you waiting to climb in life?

For many, the question probably rings metaphorical. For Art Ulene, it’s also literal.

On July 13, Ulene, a retired OB-GYN, made history by becoming the oldest person to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa and the tallest free-standing mountain in the world, at about 19,000 feet above sea level. He reached the summit on his 90th birthday, embarking on the 15-day trek in partnership with CareScout, a company that helps older adults and families navigate aging.

Ulene said his motivation for climbing Kilimanjaro was twofold. On the one hand, he wanted to do it for himself. On the other, he also wanted to show people what’s still possible, even in the latter end of life.

“People ask, ‘Well, why are you doing this?’ And, for me, mountains have become a metaphor for my life. Mountains have peaks and valleys. So does life. Ups and downs,” he said. “If you’re not willing to climb the mountain, then you are missing so much of your potential.”

Climbing Kilimanjaro

at 90 years old

Ulene previously climbed Kilimanjaro with his wife when he was 75 and she was 72. This time, he embarked with a group and took extra precautions to account for his advanced age. All in all, the journey took 15 days − 11 and a half on the way up and four on the way down.

“I had to slow it down, because, quite frankly, my legs just would not go any faster,” Ulene said. “We carried a chair, and they would pull out the chair every hour for me, and I would sit down and spend five to 10 minutes just trying to recover.”

No matter how arduous the climb got, Ulene said, he kept reminding himself that all he had to do was keep putting one foot in front of the other. It’s how he’s surmounted many of life’s obstacles, too.

“People ask me, ‘How do you climb Kilimanjaro?’ The answer is one step at a time,” he says. “You put your left foot forward, and you put your right foot in front of your left foot. And then you repeat that about 50,000 times.”

Kilimanjaro is not a simple walk. It involves rough and rocky terrain. The most challenging parts, Ulene said, were the times he had to lift himself over large rocks.

Coming down the mountain proved challenging too, as he had to control his descent, lest he go tumbling down.

But what awaited him at the top was a birthday he’ll never forget.

“I just collapsed with the summit,” he said. “I had a birthday party at the summit. A cake with icing. Song. Dancing.”

What his Kilimanjaro climb really means

So, after climbing Kilimanjaro at 90, what’s next for Ulene? Well, now he wants to focus on going down mountains − specifically, skiing. He’s already bought a season ski pass at Deer Valley in Utah and plans to take lessons with an 80-year-old instructor.

He also wants to keep inspiring people to live as best they can, no matter their age.

“I want to be clear, I’m not suggesting that every older person should climb Mount Kilimanjaro,” he said. “What I tell them is, find your own mountain. Maybe it’s an issue in life that’s holding you back. Maybe it’s something on your bucket list, something you’ve always needed to do. Give it a try.”

It’s an ethos that took Ulene to the top of Kilimanjaro and one that will lead him through the rest of his days.

“I want to be in perfect health until the day I die,” he said. “When I die, I want them saying, ‘What did he die of? He looked great yesterday!’”