Idaho enters second season under Thomas Ford with high expectations, lessons learned

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

The Vandals have already been tested.

Thomas Ford Jr.’s first season at Idaho was uplifted by early optimism, but spiraled out of control down the stretch.

Ford’s first weeks with the Vandals featured narrow defeats to FBS foes Washington State and San Jose State, before working into the playoff picture midway through the season.

Those hopes crashed with three straight losses to send the season with a 4-8 record.

Ford, joined by returning starting quarterback Joshua Wood, was buoyed by lessons of the season past at Big Sky media day on Monday at Northern Quest Casino & Resort.

The big goal for 2026 is “to continue to have the same resolve every week,” Ford said. “(Adversity) is a given in football. Take it in stride. We want to keep everyone in the program strong mentally.”

Last year Wood played the second half of a 41-30 loss to Montana on a sprained knee and missed the following two games .

“We can face adversity,” Wood said. “Deal with the hands when they’re dealt.”

A big part of that resilience will be an offense under the direction of new offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker, which will take shape when the Vandals begin fall camp on Tuesday.

And how does Wood feel about the state of his offense?

“Weapons. I have a lot of weapons around me,” he said.

Idaho’s receivers would be forgiven for thinking they were laboring under a biblical plague of injuries last year. But mainstays like Tony Harste, Trais Higgins, Kage Repenn, Daveon Superales, Noah West-Baranco and Ryan Jezioro return healthy, and transfers like Zack Card, from Oregon State, who is playing his senior year with the Vandals, add to the pass-catching dynamic.

The Vandals’ running game will feature newcomers like the electric junior Damonte Bias and heavy-hitting 220-pound junior Ferrari Miller, who will team with key veterans like seniors Art Williams and Hayden Kincheloe.

Ford also points out Idaho lost only one starter from the offensive line, All-Big Sky guard Nate Azzopardi, and with Wood able to rely on the blocking of seniors like Layton Vining and Charlie Vliem, Tyler Skinner, from Moscow, who had a breakthrough spring and senior transfer Howard Stedford, from Pace University.

“We are off to a great start,” Ford said.

The Vandals also have a new defensive coordinator in Lee Stalker. Ford said he expects to see improved depth in the secondary and, he added, “we made some position changes.” Notably, senior Khaled Rawls is moving from cornerback to safety. In his new position “he just knows what to do,” Ford said.

He noted Idaho’s pass rush should also be improved with the additions of twin defensive end senior transfers Jamarion Augustus and Javen Augustus, from Northern Iowa and Coastal Carolina, respectively, and senior Luke Teskey, who formerly played at New Hampshire.

Wood got a look at the new defense last spring.

“It’s tough to run on and seeing the coverages as well,” he said.

At media day, senior linebacker Cruz Hepburn, from Lewiston, said, “We have a lot of talent and experience with the transfers. A lot of those guys have bought into our culture.”

Hepburn said he expects the Vandals to be “aggressive and versatile.”

“Coach Shocker has done a great job,” he said.

With key newcomers and new schemes on both sides of the ball, Ford said, “We’re going to make mistakes.”

He can live with that.

“We just don’t want to keep making the same mistakes,” Ford said. “We want to see consistent improvement.”

Idaho opens on the road with Big Sky opponent Cal Poly and faces a test at Utah. Ford said the Vandals will be up for that one.

“They just want to prove we can play with anybody,” he said. “That’s a big-time game for our players.”

Another marquee matchup is Oct. 2, when Montana State comes to Moscow. That game will be broadcast on ESPN.

“Any time you can play on national TV against the defending national champion – at home – that’s huge,” Ford said.

Ford said he expects this season to have similar attributes to last season, one in which Idaho learned hard lessons.

“Like last year, everybody is good in this league,” he said.

“There is no cruise control. You have to play like every play is for the Big Sky Championship, because it could be.”

Hepburn said the Vandals have high expectations.

“We want to take it day-to-day,” he said. “We want to win the Big Sky Conference.”

As Idaho prepares to negotiate the early noncontact days of fall camp and move into the later phase of preseason, Ford said he wants to employ contact to establish a physical mentality among the Vandals.

Hepburn then voiced a truth that resonates with football players everywhere, superseding new schemes, new players and hard lessons learned from previous seasons.

“Football is football at the end of the day,” he said.