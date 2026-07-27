‘Just checks so many boxes’: Gesa Field resurfacing produces sports memorabilia

The new artificial turf at Gesa Field features the new Pac-12 logo at Washington State University in Pullman. (Geoff Crimmins/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Just in time for next month’s new football season, Washington State University is currently laying Gesa Field with fresh turf. Unlike past resurfacings, however, the retired turf won’t be out of commission for good.

The Realest, a Los Angeles-based company dedicated to converting used facilities into fan memorabilia, partnered with WSU Athletic Facilities earlier this year to bring to pass an upcycling project.

The resurfacing project follows the removal of the old Gesa Field turf, which marked the end of the WSU Cougars’ football camp this past spring.

The partnership produced a colorful merchandise series: a $150 display mat and a $50 artifact vial, each containing pieces of the field turf. Commemorating the turf’s rich 12-year history, the products are an innovative and resourceful way to integrate past WSU players’ college football legacy into the facility’s mission for sustainability.

The products, launched last Thursday, are available for purchase online.

“As we’ve seen, it’s become one of our fastest selling products we’ve ever released,” the Realest founder and CEO Scott Keeney said. “I don’t think it’s going to last too long.”

The Realest is one company pioneering a growing upcycling industry. By purchasing a remnant of retiring sports facilities, fans can immortalize the memories they made during a game while financially backing their team. The product revenue will help WSU cover costs for the new turf.

Fans are drawn to WSU’s turf-turned-memorabilia as a tangible way to preserve history, while the products’ limited availability creates an additional appeal.

“It’s so cool to get this item while it lasts, because it’s not something that can be available every game, every year … every season,” Keeney said. “There’s only so much turf, so … we can only sell what’s there. We can’t create anymore. So, once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

The product launch has invoked a wave of interest from WSU football supporters.

“Cougars fans are rabid. The alumni is incredible. And this just proves why Washington State has one of the best, you know, fan bases in the world,” Keeney said.

Sports memorabilia is becoming a practical and popular way to reduce waste, as it keeps field turf from landfills while offsetting the cost of tearing out and resurfacing the field.

“A lot of … our sports partners have sustainability goals. So, they have to … offset with carbon credits or different things,” Keeney noted. “So, we’ve kind of taken what has historically been a cost center and we’ve turned it into … not only a revenue center – we’ve gotten rid of costs and created this great … fan engagement tool.”

The Realest has partnered with a range of major professional sports and entertainment properties, including the NBA, the NFL and the NHL. WSU’s partnership follows suit, although it marks the Realest’s first work in college sports.

Keeney sees the Realest’s partnership with WSU as “a great case study” due to rising demand within the entertainment memorabilia market. He anticipates similar university partnerships in the near future as upcycling worn-out facilities becomes common practice.

“In another 12 years or so, you know, we’ll be doing this again. So, it’s not going to be for a while, but hopefully there’ll be a lot more memories that we can make on (the new Gesa Field). But this one had some historic ones and some great seasons,” Keeney said.

He hopes that the Realest’s partnership with WSU will serve as a blueprint, inspiring other universities to pursue sports merchandise as an alternative to throwing out old facilities.

“Doing things like this, it just checks so many boxes,” Keeney said.

“Not only is it giving the fans the opportunity to kind of take this ownership and building that brand and loyalty … historically … these items have been disposed of and now we’re able to upcycle them and do something good rather than just, you know, disposing them there. It’s a positive impact on the environment and again, sustainability. … There’s just so many no-brainers for this.”