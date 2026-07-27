LaunchNW hires new development director

Spokane’s LaunchNW has hired a new development director to lead its fundraising efforts and scholarship program.

The new hire, Robyn Baird, has a background in banking and financial industries. She recently worked as compliance and business development manager at Goodale & Barbieri Co.

Ben Small, the executive director of LaunchNW, said Baird has “demonstrated a demeanor and a professional acumen” that connects to the mission of LaunchNW. He praised Baird for her relationship -building and business development skills.

Robyn Baird has been hired as development director for Launch NW. (Courtesy)

Small, who served as superintendent of the Central Valley School District for nearly 15 years, said LaunchNW’s mission is to “really bring together the entire community to ensure that every child finds belonging.”

LaunchNW is associated with Innovia Foundation to help young people by providing scholarships and support to make sure they graduate high school with a plan.

“If a student wants to go into a registered apprenticeship program or if they want to get a two-year degree or a four-year degree,” Small said, “we want to make sure that we’re supporting our young people to travel that journey that they design and that is best for them.”

In 2025 – the second year of LaunchNW – Small said they have awarded $500,000 in scholarships to students. Because those scholarships are renewable for up to four years, Small said LaunchNW has already committed $3.8 million in just their first two years of operation.