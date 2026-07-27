Mariners increasingly likely to trade starting pitcher before deadline | Notebook

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Mariners, it appears, are ending their experiment with the piggyback pitching plan.

Mariners president Jerry Dipoto, manager Dan Wilson and pitching coaches Pete Woodworth and Trent Blank met Monday morning at Globe Life Field to map out pitching options for the rest of the week and, as expected, they decided to stick with a six-man rotation.

How long the Mariners remain with a six-man starting staff is the one question looming over the club approaching the MLB trade deadline next Monday.

The Mariners have had conversations with other clubs about possible deals involving their starting pitchers, according to industry sources, and there is an increasing likelihood that either Luis Castillo or Emerson Hancock is moved in the next week to address one of the Mariners’ clear needs: a right-handed bat and a relief pitcher.

Other clubs have asked about the potential availability of Seattle’s starters – Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller – but the Mariners have balked at the idea of moving any of those four, sources say.

It’s unlikely the Mariners would trade both Castillo and Hancock.

Castillo is the more proven of the two right-handers. A 33-year-old, three-time All-Star, Castillo has rebounded from a rough start to the season to post a 3.35 ERA in his last nine outings.

That Castillo is owed roughly $30 million through 2027 makes trading him more complicated than Hancock, who, at 27, is having a breakthrough season (3.16 ERA in 19 starts), is making the league minimum this year and is under club control through 2030.

As they have been in recent years, the Mariners figure to be as active as anyone in the trade market, especially as they try to shore up an underperforming lineup. The Mariners entered Monday’s series finale against Texas two games under .500, at 52-54, but just 1.5 games back of the Rangers for the AL West lead.

“We’ve spent two years adding legitimate personnel to our roster, and still we find ourselves in this position,” Dipoto said Saturday. “We’ve not played to the ability or the top end of what this roster is capable of. And we don’t need our players to have career years to get where we want to go. But we do need them to contribute. And that’s not been the case.”

Castillo (Tuesday) and Hancock (Wednesday) will start the first two games of the Mariners’ series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles this week. Miller is scheduled to start in Thursday’s finale.

The Dodgers, the two-time reigning World Series champs, will throw two left-handed starters – Justin Wrobleski and Eric Lauer – in the first two games, and right-hander Roki Sasaki in the series finale.

On Monday, Wilson didn’t explicitly announce the formal end of the piggyback while announcing the pitching rotation for the Dodgers series. But the club has abandoned scheduled piggyback plans twice over the past month to instead stay in a six-man rotation.

They haven’t employed a tandem start since June 19 against Boston, when Miller started and pitched five innings and Castillo threw four innings of relief.

Julio starts at DH





For the second time in the four-game series in Texas, Julio Rodríguez was in the lineup Monday as the designated hitter.

Mixing in some DH days, Wilson said, has been part of the plan for the Mariners’ star center fielder since his return from the concussion injured list July 18.

Wilson said there were no other issues of concern for Rodríguez.

“Still just continuing to assess as we go, and this was part of the (post-concussion) plan,” Wilson said. “We wanted to definitely take the head injury seriously and carefully, and so that’s where we’re at.”

First baseman Josh Naylor, meanwhile, was again in the lineup Monday, a day after he was in obvious discomfort with back pain following a swing.

“This is the time of year – bumps and bruises are everywhere,” Wilson said. “Guys are banged up, but they continue to play hard.”