Michigan couple sues Taco Bell and Taylor Farms over cyclosporiasis

By Kara Berg Detroit News

DETROIT — A Michigan couple is suing Taco Bell and Taylor Farms after the couple says they contracted cyclosporiasis from eating infected lettuce from the restaurant, which was sourced from Taylor Farms.

Karl and Gina Hercula, of Clinton Township, became ill in July after eating Taco Bell meals containing shredded lettuce in June, according to the lawsuit, filed July 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The lawsuit alleges Taylor Farms and Taco Bell owed it to the Herculas to prepare, distribute and sell food that was fit for human consumption and did not have parasites or other substances on it that would affect their health.

The lawsuit is at least the third filed against Taco Bell since the cyclosporiasis outbreak began in late June. An Ohio man is also suing the fast food chain after contracting cyclosporiasis, as is a Durand, Michigan, couple.

In Michigan, more than more than 8,000 people have contracted cyclosporiasis, 160 of whom have been hospitalized, since June 22. It’s the largest outbreak Michigan has ever had of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic illness that causes frequent, watery and explosive diarrhea.

Infections have been linked to iceberg lettuce in at least five states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health investigators identified Taco Bell lettuce as a source of the outbreak in early July and identified Taylor Farms as the growers, processers and suppliers of the lettuce. Taylor Farms recalled iceberg lettuce sourced from Central Mexico on July 16, according to the CDC. At this point, Taco Bell posted signs informing customers it would not be serving lettuce, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo or guacamole, according to the Hercula’s lawsuit.

The Herculas went to Taco Bell June 21 and Gina began experiencing symptoms July 6. Karl began experiencing symptoms July 10. Both sought medical care at urgent care and Gina went to the emergency room, according to the lawsuit.

They are requesting damages and for their medical expenses to be covered.

Anyone experiencing gastrointestinal illness, like sudden and ongoing diarrhea, are encouraged to contact a health care provider for testing and treatment.

Michigan has the largest number of impacted people by far, according to the CDC.