Mitch McConnell continues recovering, not yet cleared to return to Senate

Hannah Pinski Lexington Herald-Leader

Sen. Mitch McConnell is not yet medically cleared to return to work or leave the rehabilitation facility where he’s receiving care following his fall at home last month, his office shared late Monday morning.

McConnell, who was hospitalized June 14, released a statement that said the 84-year-old Kentucky senator is still recovering and undergoing intense physical therapy at a rehabilitation facility.

As such, he will not attend the 146th Street Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in West Kentucky on Saturday.

“There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of Western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton,” McConnell said in the statement. “When I first attended 42 years ago, Fancy Farm was a pretty lonely place to be a Republican. But, my, how times have changed. Today, western Kentucky is a conservative Republican sea of red.

“So I hate that I’ll miss the fun this year, but I’m sending my best wishes to the St. Jerome community for a successful picnic.”

The Fancy Farm picnic, which serves as a fundraiser for the church, in West Kentucky is known for its political speaking portion, where politicians take the stage to trade jokes with their opponents.

McConnell is a fan of the picnic and consistently attended, most recently last year. This would have been his last picnic as a sitting U.S. senator.

McConnell’s doctor, who is not named in the statement, said McConnell is rebuilding his strength through multiple physical therapy sessions per day.

“Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls,” the doctor said. “His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”

When McConnell was first hospitalized in June, his office gave few details surrounding his health condition, only saying he was receiving “excellent care.” That led to politicians from both sides of the aisle, including Gov. Andy Beshear, calling for more transparency on McConnell’s condition.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., suggested in a social media post July 9 that McConnell may need to step down due to his health.

Throughout his hospitalization, only a handful of people have said that they’ve spoken directly with McConnell. That includes Scott Jennings, a former McConnell adviser and conservative political commentator on CNN, Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Whip John Barrasso.

After weeks of speculation due to the public receiving few details, McConnell and his doctor released a statement July 12 that said McConnell was treated at the hospital following a fall and a slight case of pneumonia.

While McConnell said Monday morning he is trying to return to a full schedule of work in the Senate and Kentucky, there is no timeline on when he will return to the Senate.