Monday letter to the editor

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Following the money shines a light on candidates

I believe that public service begins with servant leadership.

Servant leadership means remembering who we work for. It means listening first, leading with humility, and being willing to challenge powerful interests when the needs of ordinary people require it. It means honoring facts and independent thought over political relationships. It involves holding ourselves to professionalism and ethical standards over financial and political influences.

Following the money shines a light on the voices that fuel a candidate.

Campaign contributions from organizational political action committees are legal and publicly disclosed. Voters can —and are encouraged to— review that information on the PDC.wa.gov website and draw their own conclusions.

The People for Dr. Pam campaign has accepted contributions from numerous community members, healthcare professionals, and organizations whose priorities align with mine, including valuing science and technology education, women in leadership, and healthcare funding and access.

I have not accepted campaign contributions from energy companies (the ones that many people in our community have recently criticized over rate hikes and AI concerns).

In contrast, my primary opponent, a political/government insider, has accepted the maximum contribution by law from Avista and Inland Power, which is curious behavior.

Every candidate should be prepared to explain how campaign contributions reflect the values they seek to represent. My values are focused on meeting the needs of our community (patients, workers, families, seniors, and neighborhoods). I am focused on representing YOU to improve the health and affordability of Spokane, and I am asking for your support.

Dr. Pam Kohlmeier

Spokane