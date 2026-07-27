Moving memories: Local libraries help Spokane families preserve vintage photos and videos

This Wolverine MovieMaker is just one of the digitizing tools available for public use at the North Spokane Library. (Cynthia Reugh/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

They say a picture paints a thousand words. First steps. Birthday parties. School events. Nowadays, these touching milestones are easily captured on a cellphone, but for some of us, that point -and -tap technology arrived much too late. Our basements now littered with tattered boxes of old prints and slides; those precious images recorded decades before Apple and Instagram became household words.

The memories are heartfelt. The obsolete media formats, fragile at best.

“To them, it’s their treasures … as time goes by, they deteriorate,” said Erin Haight, a technology instruction specialist at the North Spokane Library.

The solution? Digitization.

“Once you digitize it, they don’t deteriorate. Make a few copies, send them out to people and then they don’t disappear,” Haight said.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, you might be happy to learn a handful of Spokane city and county libraries offer free digitizing labs on the premises along with experienced employees who would be eager to walk users through the conversion process.

Bring a box of tissues. This could be a real tear-jerker.

“We’re usually sitting in here crying, because they haven’t seen the person in the tape or heard them in decades. It’s always a pretty magical moment,” said Ryan Tucker. A video education specialist for the Spokane Public Library, he helped launch a digitizing lab at the Central Library just over a year ago.

“I kept getting requests,” Tucker said.

In addition to negatives and film reels, the lab also handles eight-track tapes, vinyl, cassettes and DVDs.

“A lot of people had stuff digitized in the early 2000s and had it transferred to a DVD … and now a lot of people don’t have the DVD player.”

A retro enthusiast who attended film school in Los Angeles, Tucker supplied the vast majority of equipment for the downtown lab from his own home stash.

“I never got rid of the stuff … I’m kind of fascinated with old media. I have LaserDisc players. I have old projectors. I have slide carousels and stuff like that. It was just sitting in my basement, so why not, right?”

If you’re eager to learn, this could be a picture-perfect fit.

Known as Project Memory, the county library district offers digitizing stations in the Valley (STCU Studio) and also at the north Spokane location (the Lab).

“It’s available to whoever wanders in,” Haight said. “If you’re passing through town and you have a desperate need to digitize seven photos, we’ll help you out.”

A history major with a flair for technology, Haight has been teaching locals the ins and outs of photo and film transfer for eight years running.

“I was the proverbial kid who knew how to program the VCR, that kind of thing. I speak gadget, so it kind of works for me.”

That equipment might appear a bit intimidating at first glance, but Haight said operating the devices is actually quite simple.

“It’s a cognitive skill. It’s learning how to follow a process and troubleshoot. You’re doing it yourself, so you get that sense of satisfaction. Most folks, I turn on the machine, I show them a few things and they’re off and running.”

Both city and county labs offer drop-in hours. You can also book sessions for one-on-one assistance online. Allow yourself ample time.

“If you’re digitizing a VHS tape, it’s in real time. So, if you’ve got two hours of video, it’s two hours of work,” Haight said.

“If you’re digitizing photos, just old snapshots, we can do about 20 of those a minute. If you’re digitizing 8 mm film, one of those reels has about three minutes of film on it. It takes about 40 minutes to do that.”

You will also need cloud storage or a memory card on which to save those digitized files. Haight encourages people to create multiple backup copies.

“There’s a principle: Lots of copies keeps stuff safe,” he said.

If you prefer to do that conversion work at home, slide and photo scanners can be checked out at both the North Spokane and Spokane Valley libraries.

For folks who assist in the labs, this work is one part digitizing, one part heartwarming. The oldest audio tape Tucker preserved dated back to the 1940s.

“He had a reel -to -reel tape of his great-grandmother talking on an old dictation machine,” he said.

One man was so intrigued by Tucker’s slide digitizer, he decided to purchase one for himself. As we chatted, a monitor behind us played back grainy VHS tape footage of young children engaged in a basketball game.

“I don’t know who these people are, but I have such a nostalgia for the way this looks and sounds that I just like it,” Tucker said. “I feel like I’m there. I feel like this is my era.”

Cynthia Reugh can be reached at cynthia13048@gmail.com