Rough week doesn’t drops team in standings; Tommy Hopfe bounces back to pace offense | Spokane Indians notebook

It was a rough week for the Spokane Indians, dropping four of six to the fifth-place Tri-City Dust Devils, allowing 44 runs in the process. But even though they’ve lost seven of their last 10 games, no one in the league seems interested in taking an advantage in the standings.

The Indians enter play this week tied with Everett atop the Northwest League second half standings at 17-13. Eugene, the first half champs, are third at 16-14 and this week’s opponent Vancouver comes in at 15-15.

Only Hillsboro, at 11-19, is really out of the race at this point.

One strange twist to the standings: the Indians are last in the league in second half run differential at minus-35 over 30 games. Even if the July 19 21-3 debacle against Everett is taken out, the Indians would still be minus-17 – which would only be ahead of last-place Hillsboro.

Next up: The Indians travel north of the border for a six-game set with Vancouver (15-15) at Nat Bailey Stadium. Game time Tuesday through Thursday is 7:05 p.m. Friday’s “Nooner at the Nat” is at 1:05 p.m. Saturday’s game starts at 5:05 and the finale on Sunday is 1:05 p.m.

The Indians will be without several key players for the series, as starting pitchers Yuma Herrera and Angel Jimenez, relievers Nathan Blasick and Brayan Castillo, catcher Juan Castillo and infielder Roynier Hernandez have been removed from the roster.

En fuego

UTL Tommy Hopfe has been on a roller-coaster ride the past six weeks, and the coaster was riding high again last week.

After his leaguelong 23-game hit streak was snapped on July 8, he went 2-for-30 over his next six games. He’s gotten hot again, though – in five games this week against Tri-City he went 13-for-24 (.541) with eight RBI and six runs all out of the leadoff spot.

For the season, the 23-year-old former ninth-round pick who has made starts at six positions this season, is hitting .285/.361/.834 with 12 home runs, 41 RBI, 48 runs and nine stolen bases in 79 games.

On the mound

Lefty Bryson Hammer was solid in two starts last week. The 24-year-old allowed four runs, though only one was earned, on five hits and five walks with 13 strikeouts over nine innings. Three of the five starting pitchers allowed one or fewer earned runs this week as the defense led to 11 unearned runs against the staff.

Reliever Hunter Mann gave up one run over four innings across two games last week. He allowed just two hits and one was with six strikeouts and picked up the only save of the week.

On the shelf

OF Jacob Humphrey was placed on the seven-day injured list on Friday with an oblique issue. The 23-year-old from Maine has been one of the most consistent offensive producers for the Indians this season despite dealing with several nagging injury issues.

In 64 games at High-A this season, the undrafted free agent has hit .310/.383/.483 with eight home runs, 37 RBI, 37 runs and 26 stolen bases in 30 attempts and has played all three outfield positions credibly.

Jacob “Jacob Humphrey” Humphrey with his nightly highlight-reel catch out in center field. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/VtWNr2Tygv — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) June 5, 2026

Prospects watch

All stats High-A.

Roldy Brito (No. 2): Hit .259/.333/.296 with four runs, an RBI, seven stolen bases, three walks and seven strikeouts in six games. YTD: .256/.326/.308, no HR, one RBI, 10-for-10 SB in nine games.

Robert Calaz (No. 15): Hit .000/.125/.000 (0-for-7) with one walk and two strikeouts in two games. YTD: .211/.286/.310, four HR, 32 RBI, 10-for-13 SB in 77 games.

Brody Brecht (No. 10): Did not make an appearance last week. Seven-day injured list since May 23. YTD: 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 202/3 innings.

Max Belyeu (No. 8): Did not make an appearance last week. Seven-day injured list since July 2. YTD: .244/.348/.489, 12 HR, 31 RBIs 4-for-8 SB in 60 games.

Tanner Thach (No. 19): Hit .174/.231/.565 (4-for-23) with three homers, eight RBI, one walk and seven strikeouts in six games. YTD: .198/.267/.383, four HR, 14 RBI in 20 games.

Ethan Hedges (No. 20): Hit .227/.261/.227 (8-for-22) with no extra base hits, three RBI, one walk and six strikeouts in five games. YTD: .276/.345/.433, 12 HR, 53 RBI, 2-for-4 SB in 84 games.

Yujanyer Herrera (No. 23): One start, 21/3 innings. Six earned runs (nine total) on seven hits and six walks with three strikeouts. YTD: 1-3, 5.19 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 65 Ks, 602/3 innings.