Savannah Guthrie speaks out on ‘agony’ of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance

By Brendan Morrow and Taijuan Moorman USA TODAY

Savannah Guthrie has released an emotional new video statement as authorities in Arizona continue to search for her 84-year-old mother.

The “Today” host, 54, shared a “very specific message” to her followers in a video posted to Instagram on July 27, nearly six months after mom Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

“Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end; nothing about our situation has changed,” she said in the minute-long video. “We will never stop ​looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts.”

Guthrie, who was not on air Monday morning as she continues filming for NBC’s new Wordle game show, then appeared to speak to whoever knows information about her mother’s whereabouts.

“I know that you have ⁠tried to do things the right way. So I’m asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for ‌her,” she continued. “I truly believe it is never too late to do the right ​thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we’ve been and what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home.”

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1 and has not been seen since she returned home from a family game night the prior evening. Investigators in Arizona believe she was taken from her home against her will.

No ⁠arrests have been made amid the ongoing search. In February, the FBI released images of a suspect ‌appearing to tamper with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s ‌front door before her disappearance, but authorities have yet to identify the individual. The person in the images is described as a man, “approximately 5‘9”-5‘10” tall, with an average build,” who was “wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.”

Pima County ⁠Sheriff Chris Nanos told People magazine in a May 13 interview that he thinks they’re “getting closer” on answers.

The FBI is offering a reward of $100,000 for information leading to Guthrie’s recovery and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. The Guthrie family has also offered their own ‌reward of $1 million.

Savannah Guthrie previously spoke out about the case in a video on Feb. 24, the fourth week of the search for her mom. She said in the clip that “every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony” since her mom was taken. Though Guthrie ⁠said she was holding out hope for “a miracle,” she acknowledged that her mom may not be alive.

In the days ​that followed Guthrie’s disappearance, unverified ransom notes containing alleged details ⁠about Nancy Guthrie’s ​suspected abduction were sent to KOLD News, CBS’ Tucson affiliate, and TMZ. KOLD’s note reportedly contained details about the home and what Nancy Guthrie was wearing that night, though the sheriff’s department would not comment on its accuracy at the time, and the latter demanded millions of dollars in the form of Bitcoin to release Nancy Guthrie, with a deadline that came and went.

NBC News, ABC News and CBS ⁠News reported in June that a note received early on in the case claimed Nancy Guthrie was dead.

Savannah Guthrie said during an NBC interview in March that she and her family believe two of the many notes sent “were real.”

“There are a lot of different notes, I think that came. And I think most of them, it’s my understanding, ⁠are not real,” Guthrie told Kotb in a “Today” interview segment released March 26. “But I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those were real.”

The Guthrie family has released several videos on social media throughout the investigation. The family’s earliest videos addressed the ransom notes purported to have been written by the kidnapper. The family said they were “ready to talk” ⁠but did not have any way to get in contact ‌with the person apparently holding their mother. “We haven’t heard anything directly,” Camron Guthrie, Savannah’s brother, said ​in a video on Feb. ‌5. “We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so that we can move forward.”

Law enforcement ​has also continued to investigate the ransom notes sent to the Guthrie family and media outlets, with the bureau reporting some of the notes may have been legitimate.

In a video posted Feb. 15, the “Today” show host told the suspect that it’s “never too late to do the right thing.”