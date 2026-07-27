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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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Search abandoned for missing paddleboarder on Bear Lake

Searchers with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office could not find the body of a paddleboarder who slipped into the water Friday and didn’t resurface. (Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
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From staff report

Efforts to retrieve a missing paddleboarder on Bear Lake during the weekend have been unsuccessful.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday its dive team was suspending the search for the missing man.

He was not wearing a life jacket Friday when he went into the water and within a few seconds dropped below the surface and was not seen again, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Divers searched and used a remotely operated vehicle, sonar and aerial drones to try and locate him.

The lake’s water is not clear and there is a buildup of silt and vegetation that made it difficult to locate the man after a multiday search. He is considered drowned.

The identity of the paddleboarder has not been disclosed.

The sheriff’s office is seeking information about what happened and urged the public to wear a life jacket when in the water.