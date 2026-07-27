Seattle Center suspect, 15, held; 1 alleged shooter dead, third at large

Laura Girgis Seattle Times

SEATTLE – A King County judge ordered a 15-year-old boy to be held in detention in connection with the Seattle Center shooting that left three dead and four others injured, including a toddler.

Police now believe at least three people opened fire at each other at the annual Bite of Seattle food festival, and a police report filed with the court Monday stated detectives believe one of the deceased was in a gunfight with the 15-year-old. Police believe there is “at least one other unknown suspect” who was part of the gunfight near Climate Pledge Arena, according to the police report.

The teen waived his presence in court on Monday in Seattle. Superior Court Judge Tanya Thorp found probable cause for three counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree illegally possessing a firearm, and she ruled the teen will remain in secure detention pending an arraignment expected Thursday.

The Seattle Times does not typically name juvenile suspects unless they are charged as adults.

A 19-year-old man and 44-year-old man were declared dead at the scene. A 56-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, and she later died. A woman, 30, suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene. A woman, 39, was taken to the hospital and has since been discharged. A man, 23, who was injured has also been discharged. The 2-year-old boy was discharged from the hospital Monday.

A 27-year-old man reported to University of Washington Medical Center hours after the shooting with a gunshot wound. It remained unclear if he was injured in the Bite of Seattle gunfire.

In a police report filed Monday with the court, a police sergeant recounted following the gunshots at 6 p.m. Sunday, then seeing a boy with a handgun firing into the crowd, less than 100 feet from the officer. The sergeant took the boy into custody and found a handgun “on his person,” according to the report. The sergeant did not witness how the gunfight started.

An “associate” of the teen died from gunshot wounds, according to the report. In the southward direction the teen had been pointing his gun, officers initially found three wounded survivors, one of whom had been riding a bicycle, according to the statement.

Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis said Sunday night that investigators do not believe the other suspect poses a threat to the general public, but did not elaborate.

Hong Tran, an attorney for the teen, argued there is insufficient information in the probable cause statement to support three counts of first-degree assault.

“Innocent bystanders were struck,” prosecutor Logan Bryant said, arguing the teen poses a threat to the community.

Thorp ruled the teen must not contact the Seattle Center or the victims.

The age of the suspect will likely lead to a long and complicated legal process.

Because of two decades of a series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions that found young people are considered less culpable for criminal behavior, 16- and 17-year-olds charged with murder and certain other serious violent offenses can be automatically charged as adults. A “discretionary decline hearing” is required before younger teens can be charged in adult court.

In filing charges, prosecutors could seek the decline hearing, in which they would argue the juvenile court should decline jurisdiction and have the case transferred to adult court.

This triggers a monthslong, and sometimes yearslong, defense investigation into the circumstances of the case and the juvenile’s life.

A similar course of proceedings has played out over the last two years in the case of a then-15-year-old arrested for allegedly killing five family members, prosecutors say. The court has still not determined whether that teen will be tried as an adult or juvenile, as the decline hearing in that case has been pushed repeatedly for further investigation by both parties.

Among the factors the judge must consider: the seriousness of the offense; the sophistication and maturity of the juvenile; the prospects for adequate protection of the public; and the juvenile’s prior run-ins with the law.

The Bite of Seattle — which has taken place at Seattle Center for decades — is one of the campus’ busiest annual events. Last year’s festival drew 282,000 people, according to Seattle Center’s impact report.

Witnesses of the shooting described chaos as hundreds of people ran from the area upon hearing volleys of gunfire. Some took shelter in nearby businesses.

Seattle police and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson defended their response to the shooting, acknowledging the mayor’s office wrongly reported two people were in custody before backtracking. The police department didn’t hold a media briefing until nearly five hours after the shooting.

Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes said during a news conference Monday that he was in Dallas on Sunday at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. When asked by a reporter about his whereabouts, Barnes said: “I wish that I had a crystal ball and we could schedule gun violence, but we can’t.”

Davis filled in for Barnes on Sunday, including during a news conference. Davis also acted in Barnes’ stead when the Rainier Beach double homicide occurred in January. Asked about Davis’ statement about a lack of danger to the public, Barnes said Monday that “there is always a danger,” but the “inner perimeter” of the scene was secure.

The teen’s arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police asked the public to direct tips to 206-233-5000.