Sheriff asking for help finding missing Spokane County man with medical concerns

From staff reports

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man whose family is concerned because of his recent medical issues.

David M. Romish, 52, was last seen Tuesday at his home on North Scribner Branch Road between Mt. Spokane Drive and the north Newman Lake area, according to a news release from Cpl. Mark Gregory with the sheriff’s office.

Romish is white, 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, has grayish-brown hair and blue eyes.

Gregory said Romish is believed to be driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado with Washington plates of LEM749E. The truck has a matching canopy and damage to its front driver’s side with no front bumper.

David Romish’s silver Chevrolet Silverado. (Spokane County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who’s seen Romish, his vehicle or knows where he may be is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 referencing case No. 10103055.