Smoke to clear in Spokane this week

Clear skies are headed for Spokane this week.

On Monday morning, Spokane will face some patchy smoke, but it will clear up in the evening due to light southwesterly winds, the National Weather Service reported. Wind speeds on Monday will hit between 5 and 9 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, and Tuesday’s winds will kick up to 6 to 11 mph with gusts up to 23 mph. It’s too early to tell whether there will be any red flag warnings, weather service meteorologist Joey Clevenger said.

“The next few days are going to be hot, dry and breezy,” he said. “Fire concerns are elevated, but it won’t be as bad as Saturday.”

The Pacific Northwest Wildfire Coordinating Group sent out a reminder about the increased fire risk during hot, dry conditions. The organization urges people to avoid activities that could spark a wildfire, such as mowing dry grass, driving off -road and starting campfires. Many campsites throughout Washington have burn bans and restrictions due to the extreme fire weather, the release said.

Incident command teams for the Kaiser Canyon and Modrite fires said in news releases that the slightly cooler weather should make handling the fires’ behavior easier.

The rest of the week will be sunny and clear, with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, the weather service reported, and air quality should be good to moderate the rest of the week.