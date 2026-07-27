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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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Spokane police ask for help locating man not seen since April

Joshua Champion (Spokane Police Department)
Joshua Champion (Spokane Police Department)
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From staff reports

Spokane police are asking the public for tips on the whereabouts of a man who hasn’t been seen since April and hasn’t spoken to family in a year, officers said.

Police said it’s “very uncharacteristic” for Joshua Champion, 32, to go this long without talking to his family.

He is known to drive a white Ford Explorer with a Washington license plate of BDM8326 and to camp in the Colville and North Idaho areas, officers said.

Champion is 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. He has a gear tattoo on one of his calves and one of a small robin in an unknown spot.

Anyone with information on Champion’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Erdman at cerdman@spokanepolice.org or Crime Check at 509-456-2233