Spokane Valley apartment fire killed five animals

Firefighters with the Spokane Valley Fire Department work to put out an apartment fire Sunday. Sixteen units were destroyed and five pets lost. The fire started on the outside of the the apartment building. (Spokane Valley Fire Department)

Two dozen apartment units were damaged and five pets were killed during Sunday’s apartment fire off Pines Road in Spokane Valley, fire officials said Monday.

The fire broke out on the exterior of Eagle Rock apartments Building 8 around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr. said.

The fire then moved to the interior of the building, destroying 16 units. The fire affected 24 units, all of which had tenants who are now displaced.

Building 8 suffered structural collapses, including a roof that caved in. No one was injured, and firefighters said they worked to rescue as many animals as possible.

First responders were able to rescue 10 animals from the fire to turn over to SCRAPS for care. Five animals were not rescued in time.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, said Brett Anderson, Spokane Valley Fire Department chief of prevention. Firefighters were able to determine from the interior sprinkler activation and witness statements that the fire started on the exterior of the building. The building’s exterior did not have sprinklers.

Three vegetation fires near Building 8 started as a result of the structure fire, but were quickly extinguished with the help of the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Units were still on scene examining damage Monday afternoon and will let residents back into the building when it’s safe.