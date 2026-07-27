St. Luke’s speaker shares journey to regain life after serious throat and spinal trauma

Brent Oliver speaks Wednesday at Providence St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Hospital in Spokane about his journey from a motorcycle accident that left him an incomplete quadriplegic and his record-setting solo winter ascent of Colorado’s 13,000-foot Mosquito Pass in a heavily modified Toyota Land Cruiser. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Spinal Cord Injury Support Group meets 1-2 p.m. monthly, every fourth Wednesday at Providence St. Luke’s. Participants meet other individuals with spinal cord injuries, share experiences, do social activities and learn about medical advances and therapies.

Providence St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Center has a spinal cord injury support group. There are also amputee, brain injury and stroke support gatherings. Information for all is available on the website below.

Thirty-five years ago, doctors gave Brent Oliver a grim outlook about his survival from a catastrophic accident. If he lived, talking and walking were doubtful.

Riding a motorcycle in a remote area, he struck a cable that severed his trachea and esophagus, punctured his lungs and broke his neck from the third through fifth cervical vertebrae. He was found unresponsive by an off-duty trauma nurse driving nearby. She and another person did CPR for about two hours until medics reached them.

Then age 20, he was taken to Walla Walla’s Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

On Wednesday, Oliver walked up to a podium at Providence St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Center to speak about how he made an early decision to move forward. To talk, he uses an electrolarynx – a small, battery-powered medical device held against the neck that generates mechanical vibration as he shapes words with his mouth.

“After a long stint in the hospital and the recovery listening to many doctors and medical staff talking about how it was going to be unsurvivable, or what I was going to be left to function with, I decided early on that I was the captain of my own ship,” said Oliver, 55, who breathes through an opening in his neck as a “permanent airway.”

“From that point, I started to push. I never stopped trying to wiggle my toes or move forward every day. Every moment I was awake was a moment to move forward.”

Oliver, who also met with a spinal cord injury support group, told the caregivers that their words to patients matter.

It took multiple surgeries and rehabilitation hours, but Oliver walked again and began cutting firewood to sell. He then worked in a long career as a concrete producer, often for military contracts and wind turbine foundations.

A Milton-Freewater, Oregon resident, Oliver also has pursued his passion to cover mountain passes in his “heavily modified” 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser.

He showed the St. Luke’s audience a film of him in May, when he drove that Land Cruiser for a solo crossing along the snow-covered Mosquito Pass, Colorado, climbing from 10,000 elevation to 13,196 feet. While classified as a vehicle-accessible pass, the crossing is primarily unpaved and requires four-wheel drive.

Oliver said he did a lot of research ahead of that trek and had himself checked out medically, but “this was the toughest thing I’ve ever done.”

Altitude sickness didn’t prevent him from completing the crossing. He asked St. Luke’s caregivers if they’d thought someone with his conditions could cross a high-altitude, snowy pass. Some people shook their heads.

Oliver told the group that people in early days after a spinal injury look for some hope in every word spoken by a specialist or caregiver.

“You can lift a person up or tear them down, but everybody in that room is hanging on your words,” he said. “What’s happened to them as a prognosis is not a definition; I’m living proof of that.”

Two doctors in the room vouched for how Oliver wasn’t expected to live long. Dr. Greg Carter, chief medical officer at St. Luke’s, said it is rare to survive his type of injuries.

Dr. Ken Isaacs, a retired neurologist and Spokane adjunct associate professor for Washington State University, didn’t treat Oliver but was on staff at St. Mary when Oliver arrived as a patient. He introduced Oliver on Wednesday.

“We didn’t really think things would go well for him that day,” Isaacs said.

He reconnected with Oliver about a year ago.

Isaacs said it’s important for caregivers to be forward-thinking with a patient in the context of “keeping it real.”

“We realized this is an opportunity to talk about how we look at people who are coming in with these types of major injuries.”

In 2018, Oliver launched the Brent Oliver 541 Foundation, with support that includes adaptive mobility options, tools for independence, and mentor and family help. The decision to begin the nonprofit came soon after Oliver heard another dire diagnosis: What remains of his spinal cord is deteriorating, he said, but he’s still pressing forward.

Spokane resident Brian Lemons, 59, met with Oliver as part of St. Luke’s spinal cord injury support group that has about 30 members, including some virtually in Alaska. Injured 41 years ago in a car accident with a broken neck, Lemons uses a wheelchair but can move his arms.

Today, he’s a coach for St. Luke’s wheelchair basketball and a peer mentor. It helps to gain perspective from people with similar injuries and disabilities, he said.

“You can learn little tricks and share the knowledge,” he said. “People living with a disability can isolate themselves from others, so this helps.”

He agreed with Oliver’s messages of perseverance and pushing yourself.

“From a medical standpoint, you’re only going to get back what your body is going to allow you to get back if you have a lot of nerve damage. But definitely, you have to push yourself.”

Oliver said both Carter and Isaacs are helping him research his case, because along with additional complications he is considered to be a high-functioning incomplete quadriplegic, meaning his spinal cord in the neck was partially damaged but some nerve signals could still pass between the brain and body.

Oliver said he knows his survival and recovery are unique, and he is doing more to speak about his journey to help others. He and filmmakers are in talks with movie producers about putting his story on the big screen.

“I’m looking forward to this year, sharing the story and showing people what’s possible,” Oliver said.

“I don’t worry about yesterday too much. There’s a reason your windshield is wider than your rearview mirror. Life is to be lived.”