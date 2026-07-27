Then and Now: Anita Bryant in Spokane

1978: Protesters, mostly Gonzaga University law students, carry signs July 2, 1978, against the appearance of singer Anita Bryant at the Spokane Opera House, which was then called Riverpark Center. In response to Bryant’s campaigns against gay rights, their signs make demands about human rights and equal protection under the law. Bryant sang and spoke for about 90 minutes to a crowd of 1,700, about two thirds of the capacity of the theater. After she was on stage for 10 minutes or so, the protesters dispersed. “I wish I could be the one to talk to them,” Bryant said of the protesters. “I wish, too, that they would come inside and hear me. They’ve never heard me, just was ‘Anita Bryant said’ second hand.” (Spokesman-Review Photo Archives)

Today’s social media platforms serve up many social, religious and political controversies to comment on. Before the internet, debates played out in public places and newspaper editorials and television talk shows.

One particular instance features singer Anita Bryant’s visit to Spokane in 1978.

Bryant was the 1958 Miss Oklahoma beauty queen and singer who had a handful of hit records in the early 1960s. Her songs “Paper Roses,” “Till There Was You” and several others all conveyed a wholesome image. She toured with comedian Bob Hope for the USO, including during the Vietnam War. She also released several record albums of hymns, reflecting her upbringing in a church. Through the 1960s, she performed at multiple political events for both Democrats and Republicans.

In 1969, Bryant signed on with the Florida Citrus Commission to promote Florida orange juice, often using the slogan “Breakfast without orange juice is like a day without sunshine!” She also appeared in advertisements for Coca-Cola and Kraft Foods, as well as nonfood products.

In 1977, Dade County, Florida, passed an ordinance prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. Some religious conservatives, including Bryant, believed it would let gay teachers promote their lifestyles to school children. Bryant took the lead in a campaign called Save Our Children and her wholesome image soon became linked with bigotry against gay people. In October 1977, activist Thomas Lawrence Higgins threw a pie at Bryant during a news conference in Des Moines, Iowa.

In the midst of the national controversy, Bryant accepted an invitation from the First Assembly of God church of Spokane to appear at what was dubbed a “God and country rally” at the Spokane Opera House. The 2,700-seat venue was the city’s largest theater, though the Spokane Coliseum had more seats, built as a key part of the Washington Pavilion for Expo ’74.

Despite, and possibly because of, her growing notoriety, the church sold 1,700 tickets to the performance. Inside, Bryant sang and talked about her faith for 90 minutes.

Outside, two dozen protesters, mostly from the Gonzaga University law school, carried signs like “A day without human rights is like a day without sunshine” and “Equal protection under the law.”

Orange growers dropped her as their spokesperson in 1980. She died in 2025.