‘They’re shooting, they’re shooting’: Terror strikes Seattle Center

SEATTLE – People screamed and ran and ducked for cover. They hid behind trees and in bathrooms and in restaurant kitchens, anywhere they could, maybe, hopefully, offer some protection from the hail of gunshots that smashed through a previously tranquil summer evening.

The shooting came in a rapid burst at Seattle Center, shattering the Bite of Seattle festival Sunday, leaving three dead – including one suspected shooter – and at least four more injured. One teenager is in custody, and a third potential shooter remains at large.

Ashley Whitehead, 56; Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba, 44; and Junior Cee Niko Semo, 19, were killed, according to the King County medical examiner. Semo was one of the shooters, police said. A 2-year-old boy was discharged from the hospital Monday.

The shooting appears to have been a gunbattle between two or three people, according to police.

On social media, 30 minutes after the shooting started, police said they were investigating, then said nothing more publicly until a news conference nearly five hours later. In the void, panic, rumors, confusion spread. Was there an active shooter? Should people shelter in place?

Police Chief Shon Barnes said police had searched a wide area, including inside the Pacific Science Center IMAX theater, after reports that the second suspect had fled there.

Assistant Chief Nicole Powell said Monday police “believe this could be gang related.”

The suspect in custody, a 15-year-old boy, is being held for investigation of three counts of first-degree assault and one count of illegally possessing a firearm.

Running to safety

The first shots were fired at almost exactly 6 p.m. Sunday, breaking through the buzz and thrum of Bite of Seattle, one of Seattle Center’s marquee events, featuring hundreds of vendors and performers and thousands of visitors spread across the park’s campus.

Dexter Rothschild, a caricature artist, was drawing near the Seattle Center Armory when he saw a young man, maybe 10 yards away, begin shooting.

He was “just spraying bullets westward,” Rothschild said, using just one hand to hold what looked like a handgun with an extended clip on its handle.

“His arm was just moving up and down,” Rothschild said. “To me, it looked like somebody who was not in control.”

He said the shooter looked to be in his late teens or early 20s and wore a black jumpsuit.

Rothschild had just completed a portrait. He yelled for people around him to duck, and then he hid behind a tree. When he looked back, he saw the woman he’d just drawn, screaming and crying over her friend, who had fallen to the ground.

Hannah Furfaro, a Seattle Times reporter, had just left her Seattle Center condo to take her dog, Moon, for a walk when she heard several loud pops and then rapid gunfire. There were a few seconds of confusion. Then: chaos.

“Throngs of people, including myself, started running,” she said. She ran west toward Elliott Bay, crossing streets, heedless of traffic. “This was the scariest moment of my life.”

Furfaro, with Moon, ducked into a bodega and told the owner what was going on. He locked the door. She didn’t have her phone on her, so the owner offered his own for her to call her family.

Sue Feldman had just sat down with a vendor’s plate of Ethiopian food outside the Chihuly Garden and Glass museum when hundreds of people began running toward her crying, “They’re shooting, they’re shooting!”

As police ran the other way, toward the shooting, Feldman and a friend ducked into the lobby of the museum’s restaurant, with a few dozen others. A restaurant worker ushered them all inside. As people checked their phones and talked nervously, the employee told everyone to squeeze tight into the kitchen.

One wall of the restaurant was glass, but the kitchen had no windows.

“He was confident, clear and comforting,” Feldman said.

The kitchen was hot, but staff had stopped cooking, covered the food and helped more than 100 people shove inside, Feldman said. She found a spot in the corner. People stayed quiet for the most part, but checked on one another. In a country where shootings can seem commonplace, it seemed people knew how to react.

“They did the thing they’ve been trained to do,” Feldman said.

Two blocks north, at Taylor Shellfish, Rhabbie Coquia was cleaning the oyster bar’s dish pit when a wave of frightened people started rushing through the door. Coquia, a manager at the restaurant, guided people behind the bar, into the dishwashing area, the bathrooms, anywhere away from the windows.

People stayed, huddled in corners, for more than an hour. Some were silent, some cried softly.

“The most difficult part was closing the door on people trying to get in,” Coquia said. “We tried to bring in as much as we could, but we can only shelter as much people. At that point, you don’t want to be the target.”

On Monday morning, Bite of Seattle remained at Seattle Center, abandoned, seemingly frozen in time. Napkins, plates, wrappers and other detritus was everywhere, evidence of crowds fleeing in haste.

Roast ducks hung from a stand. Plates of greens sat on a table. Grills and flat tops lay tepid, still piled high with ribs and seafood. A stroller sat alone on a path, a blanket wrapped around its handle, a soda in its cupholder. Inside a booth, a cellphone rang and rang and rang. Seagulls and crows scavenged.

Vendors had been told, by text at 2 a.m., that they could clear out their stuff at noon.

Ikaika Bullock, owner of 36 Streets Vietnamese Coffee, was one of the few vendors who returned by 8 a.m. to his booth, positioned just west of the shooting scene.

“Everything happened in a minute – less than a minute,” he said. “It’s not a happy day.”

He had just walked away to get some ice when he said he heard three volleys of gunfire. He said he saw officers arrest one person and start treating two wounded people on the ground.

His wife, five months pregnant, and six employees were back at his booth, crouching behind refrigerators. He tried to race back, but officers blocked him.

Bullock ran around the entire perimeter to get to them. They had to wait for about an hour before police let them leave.

“It’s hard. I think people process that type of trauma different ways,” he said. “It will be part of their life now.”

Later Monday, cleanup quickened, ordinary life returned. Children scrambled on the playground. The Monorail reopened. So did the Space Needle. High above, on the spire, a flag flew at half-staff.

Seattle Times staff reporters Jessica Fu, Lauren Girgis, Angela Lim and Kai Uyehara contributed to this report.