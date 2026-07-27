This day in history: Man kidnaps 26 children, school bus driver. Kids find cabin loaded with dynamite near Liberty Lake

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: James Schoenfeld, one of three men accused of kidnapping 26 children and their school bus driver near Chowchilla, California, had sold five loaded firearms in Spokane shortly after the incident.

A clerk at Sportsman’s Surplus on North Division Street described the man as “hippie looking with a heavy beard and dirty clothing.”

The man told the clerk that he was “broke and needed the money.” In addition to the firearms, he also sold thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Workers at Sportsman’s Surplus called the FBI and reported the incident after the news arrived that Schoenfeld had attempted to cross the Canadian border near Grand Forks, British Columbia.

The abducted schoolchildren and bus driver were found in a ventilated moving van, buried in a rock quarry about 100 miles from Chowchilla. The children and driver dug their way out and fled to safety.

Schoenfeld was still at large, but his brother had already turned himself in to California authorities.

From 1926: Some boys who had been out picking huckleberries near Liberty Lake discovered a ramshackle house and barn containing “enough dynamite to blow the entire mountain down to the shores of the lake.”

(Spokane Daily Chronicle Archives)

Even more alarming were two explosions, which shook cottages along the lakefront.

The source of the explosions was still a mystery. It was possible someone had set off some of the dynamite before the boys discovered it and authorities had secured it.

Authorities said the house and barn also showed signs that moonshine had been made there at some time.

Liberty Lake residents “demanded an investigation.”