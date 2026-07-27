Zelenskyy secures jamming technology in U.K. en route to visiting Trump

United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a visit to the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier at Portsmouth Naval Base, United Kingdom. (Pool/ZUMA Press/TNS)

By Aliaksandr Kudrytski Bloomberg News

The United Kingdom shared its “Stone Cloak” technology capable of jamming Russian air defense systems with Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the first foreign leader to visit Britain for talks with new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Burnham told broadcasters that the meeting aboard the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth had been “very warm” and that he intended to visit Ukraine “soon.” He said a big topic of discussion had been about supplying anti-ballistic missiles to Ukraine. In a social media post, Zelenskyy said being the first leader to visit Burnham was an “important signal of support.”

“I am grateful to the United Kingdom for today’s decision to provide Ukraine with electronic warfare technologies to help protect our drones,” Zelenskyy wrote. “This will undoubtedly prove valuable on the battlefield. Together, we can achieve even more in the field of drones and other defense technologies.”

The visit comes ahead of Zelenskyy’s planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, where he’ll seek more help to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses against Russian strikes, according to a person familiar with the matter.

They’re also likely to discuss sanctions pressure on Russia and next steps in plans to allow Ukraine to produce Patriot air-defense missiles under license, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, according to a White House official, who asked not to be identified discussing the U.S. president’s plans.

Ukraine is waging a campaign of long-range drone and missile strikes in Russia aiming to inflict heavy economic costs on President Vladimir Putin’s war machine and undermine Kremlin efforts to portray the conflict as distant from the lives of ordinary citizens.

Attacks on oil refineries and fuel depots have led to widespread gasoline shortages in Russia, while strikes targeting warehouses of Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries have caused inventory losses for thousands of small businesses.

Russia has also stepped up its attacks on Ukraine, exposing a shortage of interceptors to protect Kyiv and other major cities from strikes targeting key infrastructure. Zelenskyy is seeking additional supplies of U.S.-made missiles amid acute international demand spurred by the war in the Middle East.

While Trump said earlier this month that Ukraine could produce Patriot interceptors, the only weapon that can reliably defend against Russian ballistic missiles, it will take time to implement.

“It’s not that we made a decision and filled our storage facilities with hundreds of these interceptors,” Zelenskyy told Sky News in an interview. “It doesn’t work that way.”

His meeting with Trump also comes ahead of an expected congressional vote this week on legislation that would authorize Trump to impose sanctions on buyers of Russian oil.

The Ukrainian president said on social media last week that he had a “good, important conversation on how to reinvigorate diplomacy and bring peace closer” with Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Still, there’s no sign so far of a resumption of U.S.-led peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine that have stalled since February, when the Trump administration focused on its war with Iran.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials have discussed a proposal to end airstrikes that will be presented to Russia as part of a new initiative to revive talks, Reuters reported last week.

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(With assistance from Alberto Nardelli.)