A Grip on Sports: There are always questions, though most of the answers are subject to interpretation and opinion

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Are college athletics “under attack?” Can the Seahawks repeat? When the Mariners leave Los Angeles later this week, will they be out of the American League race? If you were a billionaire, would you rather own a pro sports team or a college one?

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• As you might have guessed already, we woke up this morning with questions. Not sure we have all the right answers. Opinions? Yep, we have those. Whether they are right or wrong, that’s up to you to decide.

• Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill took to the Northern Quest Resort & Casino podium Monday and led with a haymaker.

“National college athletics is absolutely under attack,” Wistrcill told the assembled media, including the S-R’s Dan Thompson. “If there’s one message I want the public to hear today, it’s that we need to get the Protect College Sports Act to the floor of the Senate, and we have to get that passed.”

Look, we understand where Wistrcill is coming from. He has a constituency that agrees with him and his point of view. We appreciate his perspective. But talk about punching above your weight.

The Big Sky is arguably the top FCS conference in the nation. Which is a little like saying a diner has the best Texas barbecue in Portland. Maine. It may be incredible and all but it doesn’t have much relevance nationally.

The college athletics train is, and has been forever, pulled by the diesels in the major conferences. It hasn’t gone anywhere in the past few decades the locomotive’s conductors haven’t wanted to go. Until the courts enforced laws that have been on the books for years to tear up the tracks.

Small course adjustments were available since the 1980s that would have avoid the recent derailment. The NCAA, made up of hundreds of member schools, including those in the Big Sky, ignored them. Now it wants Congress to take control. To pull it out of the abyss it created.

Whether it will is one question. And that doesn’t seem in the cards this year. Whether Congress will screw it up is another. And that seems, if the camel the Protect College Sports Act has already been turned into by a committee is any indication, that’s a given.

College athletes at all levels and all sports are absolutely treated like employees. Except in how they are able to deal with their employers. The PCSA isn’t going to remedy that. Nor will it protect the interests of every school.

Wistrcill is right about one thing. College athletics has absolutely been under attack. Has been for decades. But it is self-inflicted. The only solution is to accept the reality the old model failed. Everyone. And build a new one in which athletes, through a union, have a say in what’s next. If not, they will continue to individually have their say in the courts. And no one, other than lawyers, want that.

• Every time we read a national-based prediction of the NFL season, the emphasis with the Hawks is what they lost. And they did lose key parts from last year’s title team. Kenneth Walker was really good for them. So was Coby Bryant. They will be hard to replace. Then again, other defectors’ names that pop up all the time, most-notably Tariq Woolen and Boye Mafe, aren’t as significant. Maybe even welcome in some regards.

There is something to be said for continuity, sure. But change can be rejuvenating. Heck, the L.A. Rams, everyone’s trendy pick to dethrone its NFC West rival, is counting on it.

• You know what we’re not counting on this week? Brendan Donovan returning to the lineup and turning the Mariners’ slow-slide to mediocrity around. Even if he is back in the lineup for the series against the Dodgers.

Nor are we counting on Seattle to leave Los Angeles having gained ground in the A.L West. While the M’s (52-55, 2½-games behind the Rangers and ½-game behind the Astros) play the Dodgers (67-39, best in baseball by a game), Texas (54-52) may slide, sure. After all, they are in Tampa against the East-leading Rays (62-43). But the Astros (53-55) are also in Southern California, playing the woeful Angels (42-65).

And don’t even get us started about the August schedule.

• UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner made headlines this week seemingly saying he would welcome a billionaire buying the Rebels’ sports teams. Not really. But that’s how it was interpreted.

He clarified his remarks today, basically saying he wishes his program had a sugar daddy. Which makes his desire more traditional if not really better, considering his school and conference are campaigning for the PCSA.

But it got us thinking. If it Elon Musk decided to give us one-tenth of his fortune, what would we rather invest in, Pastner’s UNLV program or an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas?

There’s no doubt the expansion team would be better financially. But this is fantasy, so why not indulge? After lots of thought, we decided to pass. Oh, not on the billions. On investing in either.

Our childhood goal is still in play. Buy Hearst’s Castle from the State of California and move it, piece by piece, to a cleared Alcatraz Island. Ten-year-old Vince would be so stoked.

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WSU: Kyle Williams has made a bit of an impact with the Patriots since leaving Pullman. But the start of their training camp has seemed to indicating he’s slipping down the depth chart. That’s not the case for EWU graduate Efton Chism III, however. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, John Canzano answers some conference-wide questions in his mailbag. … San Diego State football coach Sean Lewis is renegotiating his contract with the school. … In basketball news, Utah State’s new coach is installing a new look on defense. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, Oregon was picked second in the Big Ten preseason football poll. But the Ducks do have one great weapon. Their quarterback. … Where does Washington land on the conference’s quarterback tiers? … Utah hopes to still be able to change conferences if the PCSA passes. … Arizona’s offensive line is in the spotlight. … In basketball news, Tommy Lloyd seems to be the same guy despite his UA success.

Idaho: The Vandals were also in Airway Heights yesterday and Peter Harriman was there with them. He has this story covering what coach Thomas Ford Jr. and quarterback Joshua Woods had to say.

EWU: We mentioned Wistrcill’s remark above. And linked Dan’s story. We link his notebook about the conference’s preseason meetings here again. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, the Montana women’s basketball team has set it nonconference schedule. … We missed this Dennis Erickson story from Bozeman yesterday. We pass it along today.

Seahawks: The Hawks made an early decision about the running back group that will try to replace Walker this season. Rookie Jadarian Price, the team’s first draft pick, seems to be the frontrunner. … Meanwhile, veteran Kenny Macintosh was let go. … Ernest Jones IV is one of the best pickups John Schneider ever had. … Moye’s absence isn’t as bad as it could be thanks to this guy.

Indians: Spokane heads to Vancouver – the Canadian one – this week. Before they passed through customs, though, Dave Nichols took some time out of his schedule to put together this notebook.

Mariners: The M’s weekend in Texas ended with a third loss in four games. Monday, Geoge Kirby got belted around and the Rangers won 7-3. … The M’s have six good starters. One might be traded. Maybe two. Could they get an ace for the playoff push? Not likely. Reminds us of 2001, when the best team in their history bombed in the postseason partly because it didn’t have an ace.

Storm: Seattle returns to its quest of being able to draft JuJu Watkins. They face the East team with the best record, Indiana. Can the Storm continue to build on its six-game losing streak?

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• The moon was red-tinged last night. The sun is red-tinged this morning. Smoke is good for some things – we’re looking at you brisket – but it certainly isn’t good for outdoor sports. Let’s hope it’s not around when our local teams, at all levels, begin prepping for fall. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service