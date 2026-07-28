Bullpen issues four bases loaded walks, Spokane Indians stumble in Vancouver opener 8-1 | NWL baseball

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Spokane Indians bullpen found itself in a giving mood on Tuesday.

Three relievers walked a total of eight batters, including four with the bases loaded, the Spokane Indians lost to the Vancouver Canadians 8-1 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The Indians (17-14) fell one game behind Everett (18-13) for first place in the second half standings.

The Canadians (16-15) took an early lead in the second inning on a home run by catcher Jean Joseph in his first career High-A at-bat. They made it 2-0 in the fourth on a long home run by Peyton Williams, his seventh of the campaign.

Vancouver loaded the bases with one down in the fifth, and manager Tom Sutaris made a pitching change to recent addition Case Williams, who pitched in Spokane in 2022 but missed all of the 2024 and ‘25 seasons to injury. Alexis Hernandez flied to deep center to plate another run and make it 3-0.

The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth on a walk and back-to-back singles by Tommy Hopfe and Kelvin Hidalgo. That brought up Roldy Brito, who grounded into a double play and a run scored on the play.

Williams got into hot water in the bottom half, loading the bases with two down on a pair of hits and a walk, but he came back to strike out Ryan Sprock to end the threat.

Vancouver loaded the bases with one down in the seventh against reliever Tyler Hampu, and he walked Tucker Toman and Joseph to force in a pair of runs. Sutaris went back to the bullpen for lefty Justin Loer, who issued two more bases loaded walks to make it 8-1.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Moves: The team announced a series of transactions before the game. Pitchers Seth Clausen, Dylan Crooks and Williams, outfielders Clayton Gray and Cam Nelson, and catcher Blake Penso were added to the roster.

Reliever Nathan Blasick was promoted to Double-A Hartford. Pitcher Angel Jimenez, infielder Roynier Hernandez and catcher Juan Castillo were sent to Low-A Fresno and pitcher Yujanyer Herrera was sent to the Colorado Rockies Arizona Complex League.