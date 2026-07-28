CdA native, former WSU standout Kyle Manzardo blasts first career grand slam for Guardians

Joe Noga Tribune News Service

CINCINNATI — Kyle Manzardo cam up with one of the biggest swings in his career Tuesday. He almost didn’t get a chance to use it.

Brayan Rocchio dropped a well-timed squeeze bunt up the first-base line in the eighth inning, scoring Chase DeLauter with the go-ahead run as the Guardians rallied to beat the Reds, 6-5, in Game 1 of Tuesday’s split doubleheader at Great American Ball Park.

The Guardians appeared poised for a huge first inning when Manzardo was initially ruled hit by a Chase Burns pitch with the bases loaded, forcing home a run. Reds manager Terry Francona immediately challenged the call, and replay overturned it after determining the pitch missed Manzardo’s hand.

The reversal only provided the former Lake City High and Washington State standout with an even bigger opportunity.

Two pitches later, Manzardo turned on a hanging slider and launched it 369 feet into the Guardians bullpen for his 12th home run and the first grand slam of his career.

“It was one of those things where it’s like, get back into that competitive mindset and try to make something happen for us,” Manzardo said of resetting after the overturned call.

Umpires originally ruled that Guardians’ Kyle Manzardo was hit by a pitch which forced in a run but the call was overturned and the at-bat continued



Manzardo hit a grand slam two pitches later pic.twitter.com/Z84yIa3hsz — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 28, 2026

Cleveland loaded the bases when Ramírez singled with one out, DeLauter reached on a fielding error by second baseman Edwin Arroyo and Travis Bazzana drew a walk after successfully challenging a called third strike through the automated ball-strike system.

The grand slam provided a welcome breakthrough for Manzardo, who entered the game batting .128 with 18 strikeouts over his previous 50 plate appearances. He had snapped a 59-plate appearance homerless drought with a solo shot against Minnesota on July 22.

Vogt praised his first baseman for regrouping after the replay review.

“He got a hanger and didn’t miss it,” Vogt said. “That was huge. We needed that in the worst kind of way.”