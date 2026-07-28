Could top prospect Michael Arroyo be an answer to the Mariners’ offensive woes?

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

LOS ANGELES – The Mariners’ need for a specific offensive upgrade started to come into focus during the first few weeks of the season, when their struggles against left-handed pitching first surfaced.

Four months later, that upgrade has morphed from a need to a desire to, now, a desperation.

The Mariners are continuing to scour the market for a right-handed hitter ahead of Monday’s MLB trade deadline, and industry sources with knowledge of the team’s discussions have said Seattle’s front office is open to moving a starting pitcher – Luis Castillo or Emerson Hancock – to bolster a lineup that ranks among the worst in baseball.

Even if they do manage to land that right-handed bat, Seattle’s front office has also been contemplating a promotion for one of their top hitting prospects, Michael Arroyo, from Triple-A Tacoma.

Arroyo, a 21-year-old right-handed hitter from Colombia, has mashed Triple-A pitching since his promotion from Double-A three weeks ago, hitting .324 with six doubles, three homers and a .926 OPS in 80 plate appearances with Tacoma.

He had a double in the Rainiers’ 8-4 victory over Sacramento at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

“Michael has just been steady Eddie from the day he stepped on the field with the Mariners in the DSL (Dominican Summer League in 2022),” Mariners president Jerry Dipoto said in a recent interview with The Times.

The Mariners’ top two hitting prospects, Arroyo and Lazaro Montes, 21, were promoted to Tacoma together on July 7. They’ve climbed the ranks through the farm system together over the past five years and are said to be close friends.

Dipoto said it’s “definitely” a possibility that both earn a promotion to Seattle at some point this summer. Arroyo would be the more obvious immediate fit given the Mariners’ need for a right-handed bat.

Montes, a 6-foot-5 left-handed slugger, has as much raw power as any hitter in the minor leagues, with 28 homers between Double-A and Triple-A this season. But with Dom Canzone and Luke Raley, the Mariners already have two left-handed sluggers playing right field/designated hitter with a similar profile as Montes.

“The biggest difference between the two – outside of Laz’s outrageous power and Michael’s relative hitability and consistency – is that Michael is a right-handed hitter, and he’s mature right-hand hitter,” Dipoto said. “I don’t think anything that we’ve ever put in front of (Arroyo) has startled him in any way. He’s incredibly calm; he’s a pro.”

“And I think both of those guys will meet every challenge. They’ve been a phone call away for a little bit now, but now they’re not just a phone call away – they’re a quick drive away.”

Where Arroyo ultimately could play defensively when he arrives in Seattle is an open question. He is tentatively penciled in as the starting left fielder for 2027, presuming Randy Arozarena leaves in free agency. For now, though, he could move around between left field and DH.

“Obviously, this year we have introduced more outfield play for him. We have floated the idea of him starting to run around in the various outfield positions to create more versatility, as we do feel like his bat is pretty close, if not major-league ready,” Dipoto said. “But his primary position is obviously the position Cole Young plays, and if I had to pick the short list of most consistent players we’ve had this year, it’s Cole Young. So we’re doing our best to create a more versatile skill set within Michael’s natural skills.”

Donovan homers





Brendan Donovan, the Mariners’ opening-day leadoff hitter, went 2-for-5 with a home run for the Rainiers as he continues his rehab assignment in his recovery from a groin strain.

The Mariners have not announced a timeline for Donovan’s return to the big-league roster. They want to make sure he’s fully healthy when he does come back. Donovan and his wife are also expecting a baby soon, and it’s possible he will remain on rehab with Tacoma until the Mariners return Friday for their next homestand.

Notes





• Colt Emerson, the Mariners’ 21-year-old rookie shortstop, was scratched from the lineup 25 minutes before first pitch Tuesday night. The Mariners have stopped providing in-game (or pregame) injury updates, and they have not provided a reason for stopping that standard practice. As such, no details were available on Emerson’s status.

• Viewers in Seattle’s territory can watch all three games in this Mariners-Dodgers series during a free preview on Mariners.TV. No credit card is required; all you need is an MLB.com account.