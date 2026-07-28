Dom Canzone homers twice, Mariners hold on for dramatic win over Dodgers

Adam Jude Seattle Times

LOS ANGELES — Coming off a dreadful stretch of baseball, and entering a daunting series on the road against the two-time reigning World Series champions, the Mariners came to historic Dodger Stadium approaching oh-boy, how-ugly-can-this-get territory.

They left the ballpark late Tuesday, out of the blue and into the night, with perhaps their most inspiring victory of the season.

Dom Canzone hit two monster home runs — the first to tie the score in the sixth and the second to take the lead in the eighth — and the Mariners rediscovered their power stroke in a thrilling 7-6 come-from-behind victory over the Dodgers before a crowd of 51,686 on a perfect sun-splashed evening just outside Hollywood.

Andrés Muñoz got Mookie Betts to ground out to survive a shaky ninth inning, stranding Shohei Ohtani at third base.

Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez and (yes) Rob Refsnyder also homered for the Mariners (53-55), who were coming off their most demoralizing series of the season Monday in Texas, having lost three of four to the Rangers and their grip on the AL West.

Both of Canzone’s homers came off left-handed pitchers, against whom he’d been given limited at-bats for most of his career. That changed earlier this month, as Canzone continued to produce as one of the Mariners’ most consistent hitters and worked his way out of a platoon role.

He launched a 433-foot homer in the sixth off Justin Wrobleski, the Mariners’ fourth homer of the night off the Dodgers’ All-Star lefty. That tied the score at 5-5.

In the eight, after Rodríguez singled and then stole second, the Dodgers went to their bullpen to bring in their best left-handed reliever, Alex Vesia, to face Canzone.

Vesia threw back-to-back sliders, and Canzone crushed the second one out to center field, 414 feet away, for his team-leading 18th of the season.

Rodríguez, leading off second base, turned and immediately raised his arms in celebration as he watched the flight of Canzone’s ball. At the plate, Canzone instantly dropped his bat. He knew what he’d done, just as he done two days earlier in Texas when he rescued the Mariners with a late three-run home run to deliver the Mariners their only win against the Rangers.

Six days before the MLB trade deadline, in what might be his final start for the Mariners, Luis Castillo surrendered five runs in five innings vs. the Dodgers. Ohtani hit a leadoff homer off Castillo to deep center field and Muncy belted a long home run to right field in the fifth, giving the Dodgers a 5-4 lead.