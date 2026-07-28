Dozens injured after 7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan’s Kumamoto

By Lars Nicolaysen German Press Agency

TOKYO – Dozens of people have been injured in a magnitude-7.1 earthquake in south-western Japan, with public broadcaster NHK reporting on Tuesday at least 50 injured in Kumamoto prefecture on the main island of Kyushu, which was particularly badly affected.

Some roads and buildings were severely damaged. A freight train also derailed, according to the news agency Kyodo.

Meanwhile, the national meteorological agency lifted a warning of a tsunami of up to 1 metre.

Around 48,000 households in Kumamoto lost power, the authorities said. Among the injured were around 10 residents of a care home, according to NHK.

An explosion occurred in a building belonging to a large retail group. Aerial footage showed considerable damage.

Citing plant operators, Japanese media reported no irregularities at nuclear power plants as a result of the powerful tremor.

The epicentre was located in the Kumamoto region at a depth of 10 kilometres. Strong aftershocks hit Kyushu shortly after the initial quake.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed her ministries to assess the situation swiftly and take the necessary emergency measures, NHK reported.

The Kumamoto region was struck by a severe earthquake 10 years ago, measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale.

Dozens of people lost their lives as a result, while tens of thousands had to be temporarily housed in emergency accommodation. There was also severe damage to buildings, including the famous Kumamoto Castle.