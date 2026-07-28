Eminem to auction off sneakers from personal collection for charity

By Adam Graham Detroit News

DETROIT – More than 100 pairs of sneakers from the personal collection of Eminem, signed by the rapper himself, are going on the auction block to raise money for the rapper’s Marshall Mathers Foundation.

The sneakers are being offered through Julien’s Auctions, the Los Angeles-based auction house which specializes in pop culture-based artifacts and memorabilia.

Listings went up Tuesday through the Julien’s website; the auction will be held at 10 a.m. PST on Aug. 25.

Among the sneakers being offered are pairs of Air Jordans, Air Max, Puma and Adidas footwear. Most if not all of the sneakers are size 10.

Some of the bids start at as low as $25; bids for a pair of signed Carhartt x Nike Air Jordan 4 Promo Sneakers starts at $4,000.

The auction represents the largest single-sale collection of Eminem material ever offered at public auction, according to Julien’s.

The Marshall Mathers Foundation, Eminem’s charity, benefits youth in Detroit and the surrounding communities.