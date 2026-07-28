Former Mayor Nadine Woodward sues city of Spokane following $10 million claim in April

Former Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has formally sued the city she once led, following her claim that the City Council committed “legislative assault” when it denounced her in 2023 for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Christian nationalist Sean Feucht and Matt Shea, a former legislator accused of domestic terrorism.

Woodward lost her re-election bid later that year to now-Mayor Lisa Brown, a political defeat she at least partially blames on the council’s vote to condemn her association with Feucht and Shea in “the weeks before a razor-thin mayoral election.” Woodward now works as a real estate agent in Spokane Valley, and her attorney claims she continues to suffer reputational harm from the vote.

The suit names both the City of Spokane and the four current or former council members who voted in favor of the resolution to condemn Woodward: Council President Betsy Wilkerson, Councilman Zack Zappone and former Councilwomen Lori Kinnear and Karen Stratton.

As smoke from fires in Medical Lake and Elk shrouded Spokane in August 2023, Woodward joined Feucht and Shea on stage at the Podium during a stop on the “Kingdom to the Capitol” tour, a religious and political series organized by Feucht’s organization Let Us Worship. Shortly before introducing Woodward to the stage, Shea compared same-sex marriage and transgender rights to the fires that had devastated the nearby communities.

Placing a hand on Woodward, Shea called on the crowd to join him in prayer. She also hugged Shea as she walked offstage, but once video of the event went public, she immediately apologized and began distancing herself from the controversial figure.

She publicly condemned Shea and claimed not to be aware that he would be in attendance. She also claimed to have believed the event was held to pray for the victims of the Oregon Road and Gray fires, though it was planned well in advance of either fire starting and was part of a nationwide tour.

“This is an annual event planned months ago to worship Jesus,” Shea wrote on social media shortly afterward. “It wasn’t for ‘fire victims.’ She was invited and she accepted BEFORE the fires started.”

The lawsuit filed last week makes no mention of the fires, only claiming that Woodward attended to “pray for my city.”

A month after the event, the Spokane City Council narrowly voted to denounce Woodward’s attendance. The nonbinding resolution had no direct legal consequences, offering only a formal condemnation from the legislative body.

But Woodward has argued the vote amounted to an unconstitutional government regulation of her free speech and religious liberties, as well as election interference.

Woodward initially filed a tort claim against the city in 2024 seeking $1.4 million for what she claimed was a violation of her First Amendment rights.

She has since hired attorney Mary Schultz, who in April filed an amended claim on Woodward’s behalf seeking $10 million.

“In sum,” Schultz wrote that the resolution in 2023 “was intended as, and was, unlawful government punishment … because of her attendance and speech at a public forum.”

With no settlement of Woodward’s claim, the lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court. Shea and Feucht also filed suit against the city in 2024; a Superior Court judge dismissed Feucht’s lawsuit in September, though he filed an appeal weeks later.

“Defendants timed and designed their Resolution to chill Plaintiff’s speech, damage her reputation, and disadvantage her candidacy,” the lawsuit contends. “Defendants’ Resolution was designed to alienate Plaintiff Woodward’s donors, supporters, and voters against her during the electoral process, and to divert and exhaust Plaintiff’s time and economic resources.”

Zappone, who cosponsored the resolution with Wilkerson, argued ahead of the vote that they were not condemning anyone’s religious practices, but the extremism he said Shea embodied and the threat Zappone believes that such extremism poses, especially to the LGBTQ+ community. Zappone was the first openly gay candidate elected to the Spokane City Council.

“The Council’s decision to denounce former Mayor Woodward by resolution in September 2023 was within its legal authority, warranted as a matter of policy, and completely constitutional,” Zappone wrote in a 2024 statement following Woodward’s initial claim for damages. “Council Member Zappone strongly denies the claims and allegations in Former Mayor Woodward’s claim for damages, just like Sean Feucht’s complaint, and is confident the legal process will reject them, too.”

Spokane city officials have repeatedly declined to comment on the claims filed by Woodward, Feucht and Shea, the city’s standard response when faced with lawsuits.