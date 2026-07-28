Former WSU standout Kyle Williams reacts to lack of training camp reps with Patriots: ‘Out of my control’

By Zack Cox Tribune News Service

FOXBORO – Kyle Williams has some ground to make up in one of the Patriots’ highest-profile roster battles.

Through four training camp practices, the second-year wide receiver appears to be no higher than seventh on New England’s new-look depth chart, trailing A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism.

During Tuesday’s non-padded session, Williams did not take a single rep with starting quarterback Drake Maye in seven-on-seven or 11-on-11 drills. He caught his lone target from backup QB Tommy DeVito and saw another from third-stringer Behren Morton that fell incomplete.

“It’s just, control the controllables,” Williams said after practice. “A lot of things (are) out of my control, and when I get a chance to be able to control those things, I try to make the most of it. But I don’t really have expectations. I just show up every day, ready to take advantage of the opportunities given to me.”

Drafted in the third round (69th overall) last year, Williams showed flashes of big-play potential as a rookie, hauling in 33-, 37- and 72-yard touchdown passes from Maye. But the speedy Washington State product totaled just 10 receptions on 21 targets (plus two more for 14 yards in the playoffs), lacking the consistency that could have earned him a more regular role.

“Definitely my physicality at the top of routes, off-the-line releases,” Williams said. “I definitely feel confident in that. There’s obviously more room for improvement, but those are things that I feel a lot more confident in than last year.”

Williams lined up out wide on 87.1% of his snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. More than half of his routes were vertical routes, according to Next Gen Stats.

“Obviously, the more you can do, the more opportunities given,” he said. “So for me, a big thing that I was trying to emphasize this year was expanding my role. I wanted to be able to move from slot to outside, and be able to have those opportunities to expand and show off my different skill sets.”

So far, though, those opportunities have been fleeting.

The Patriots revamped their receiver room this spring when they released Stefon Diggs, traded for Doubs and signed Brown, both of whom are expected to start this season. Boutte was viewed as a potential trade candidate after those moves, but he’s stayed put thus far and has been one of New England’s best players in the opening week of camp.

“That dude is unbelievable,” Williams said of Boutte after the latter hauled in a contested 50-yard touchdown during Tuesday’s practice.

Big-bodied Hollins also is back after leading all Patriots wideouts in snaps last season, as are slot options Douglas and Chism, who both saw sporadic playing time in 2025. All six have repped above Williams so far this summer.

Williams said that competition – which also includes undrafted rookies Dobe Prentice, Nick DeGennaro, Cameron Dorner and Kyle Dixon – has forced him to elevate his game. The Patriots typically carry six receivers on their 53-man roster.

“I mean, iron sharpens iron at the end of the day,” Williams said. “So when you’ve got guys like AJ, Pop (Douglas), Mack, I mean, from the top down, these dudes can play. So it just forces you to come out here and compete at a higher level and not have no slack in your game.”