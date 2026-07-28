Here are the three top storylines as Idaho enters fall training camp

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

A college football year is a process, University of Idaho football coach Thomas Ford Jr. said at the Big Sky Conference media day Monday.

“Fall camp is part of the process,” he said. “It’s not a destination.”

After a summer during which Ford was pleased to see the effort committed by his team in another part of the process – player-led workouts – he said the Vandals are poised to take “one big step in the right direction” when preseason camp opens Wednesday morning.

Here are three things to watch as Idaho goes through workouts leading to the 2026 season, beginning with the season-opening game at Big Sky opponent Cal Poly Aug. 28.

Injuries decimated Idaho’s receivers last year: Starting quarterback Joshua Wood could have been nominated for a Nobel Prize in chemistry for everything he had to generate on the fly with a seemingly different group of pass catchers each week. The upside going into a new season is that a lot of Vandals have caught his passes.

Ford says building chemistry is a camp goal. Can Wood establish timing with newcomers and fine -tune timing with a legion of healthy returning veterans? If so, the Vandals could really challenge opposing secondaries, especially in early-season games.

A big piece from a small school: Offensive lineman Howard Stedford, listed at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, stepped up from New York’s Division II Pace University to play his senior season with the Vandals. In spring practice, he was a pass blocking wall and a run blocking force as Idaho’s coaches tried him at several offensive line positions.

A knee injury kept him out of the spring game, mostly as a precaution. If Stedford returns where he left off and if another senior lineman Tyler Skinner, 6-4 and 306, from Moscow High School, can continue the improvements he made last spring Idaho’s offensive line rotation will be deep and impactful.

Switching up the defensive scheme: Under new defensive coordinator Lee Stalker, the Vandals are adopting a base 3-5-3 defense this season. Its strengths are allowing teams to put more sideline-to-sideline speed on the field with an extra linebacker. It is versatile and shifts easily to cover multiple offensive looks. With eight players near the line of scrimmage it is good at stopping running games, and it increases the angles from which defenses can blitz. But it puts significant pressure on the secondary to cover deep.

Ford says Idaho’s secondary has more depth this year than last. The later stages of fall camp, when the Vandals’ offense is rounding into game shape when it goes against Idaho’s defense, may disclose how much that secondary depth is tested.