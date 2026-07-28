How recent NFL contract news impacts Seahawks standouts Byron Murphy, Devon Witherspoon

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – While the Seahawks were going through the work of Day 4 of training camp, events elsewhere in the NFL might have been felt at headquarters at the VMAC.

Contract extensions were announced Tuesday in Philadelphia for fourth-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter and in Cleveland for cornerback Denzel Ward.

Carter’s deal could have ramifications on the Seahawks’ efforts to re-sign linemen Byron Murphy II and – and maybe Leonard Williams – while Ward’s contract might influence efforts to finalize a deal with cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

To briefly recap the NFL contract news Tuesday, Ward agreed to a two-year, $62.2 million deal with the Browns with $52.3 million guaranteed, while Carter agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $160 million with a base value reported at $152 million with $106 million guaranteed with the Eagles.

Ward’s $31.1 million average is the highest for a cornerback, surpassing the $31 million per year deal signed in March by former UW standout Trent McDuffie with the Rams. Carter’s contract is the richest for a defensive lineman in league history.

The Seahawks have been negotiating with Witherspoon since the spring on a new deal, with the thought that he could surpass McDuffie as the highest-paid cornerback in league history.

The one complication has been that Witherspoon’s agency, the WIN Sports Group, also represents New England’s Christian Gonzalez, who is angling for a new deal and likely wants to be the highest-paid CB in the NFL.

Each surely wants to top the average of Ward’s contract. And maybe they knew Ward might be getting a new deal soon and were waiting for that to happen.

The Seahawks are scheduled to get in full pads for the first time Thursday after a day off Wednesday, and each side might hope to get a deal done by then.

Witherspoon has taken part in all of the offseason program and camp, and he was on the field for a regular amount of work Tuesday.

The Seahawks drafted Witherspoon fifth overall in 2023 with a pick from Denver from the Russell Wilson trade, bypassing Carter – whom many had mocked to the Seahawks. Carter went ninth to the Eagles.

They have proved key parts of teams that have won Super Bowls in their three-year careers.

Carter’s deal probably doesn’t impact Witherspoon’s. But Murphy’s agent, Ron Slavin, surely noticed. Murphy is not eligible for a new contract until after this season as he is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.

Assuming he performs again in 2026 as he did in 2025, he will likely feel as if he is worthy of a deal similar, if not maybe just a bit better, than that of Carter.

The Seahawks will have to factor in that market and what they might have to pay Murphy next offseason in every move they make over the next year.

It’s hard to tell how much Carter’s deal would have any impact on Williams, who can be a free agent following the season.

There’s no questioning his worth to the team – Williams was recently voted as the best defensive lineman in the NFL in an ESPN position ranking.

Williams will be 33 this time next year and entering the 13th season of his career, a time by which players are more often signing shorter-term deals.

Still, a rising tide lifts all boats when it comes to player salaries, and Williams will surely take note of the deals younger players are getting.

Williams is making an average of $21.5 million on his current deal, signed in 2024, which has now fallen to 14th among all DLs, according to Spotrac.com. Carter is at the top of the list at $38 million per year, and Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons second at $35.276 million, deals agreed to over the last two months.

Williams said after practice Tuesday that he has had “a few conversations” with the team about a new contract but that “nothing is set in stone” and indicated that nothing will likely happen until after the season.

“I think we are all focused on the season starting right now, and we know that that’s (contract situations) toward the end of the season and we have time to figure that out when the time comes,” Williams said.

Williams has been through this before.

He was acquired by the Seahawks in a trade with the Giants at the trade deadline in 2023 in the final year of his contract.

Williams re-signed with the Seahawks on a three-year deal worth up to $64.5 million with $26.15 million deal.

That deal didn’t get done until 8 1/2 hours into the first day of the free-agent negotiating period, with Williams acknowledging he considered some other options before it worked out with the Seahawks.

Williams said he won’t let any contract uncertainty affect his approach to this season.

“I try not to think about it, honestly,” he said of potentially becoming a free agent in the spring. “I’ve always been that type of guy. I’ve had a lot of contracts at this point in my career, and I’ve always noticed players that focus on their contract end up not playing well. They end up having their head in the wrong place.

“I’ve noticed that when I focus on being where I’m at, focusing on my team and how I can get better individually, things always tend to work themselves out.”