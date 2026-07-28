It’s official: ‘Purple Rain’ is making the leap from Minneapolis to Broadway

By Rohan Preston Minnesota Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — “Purple Rain” finally has a Broadway date — and it won’t be the same show Minneapolis audiences saw.

On Monday, — exactly 42 years to the day that Prince’s film premiered — the producers behind the stage adaptation of his film announced that the musical will debut at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre in spring 2027. Previews begin March 12 ahead of an official April 12 opening.

The musical premiered last fall at Minneapolis’ State Theatre, produced by Orin Wolf with an acclaimed creative team. But Broadway audiences will see a substantially reworked production following major creative changes.

Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, who wrote the original book, has been replaced by Peter Duchan (“Dogfight”). Tony nominee Saheem Ali (“Fat Ham,” “Buena Vista Social Club”) has taken over directing duties from Lileana Blain-Cruz, a fellow Tony nominee.

Jason Michael Webb, the Tony-winning music supervisor and orchestrator behind “MJ the Musical,” remains with the production, as does Emmy-winning choreographer Ebony Williams, whose credits include Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Prince bandmates Bobby Z and Morris Hayes continue to serve as music advisers.

Casting has yet to be announced.

The Minneapolis production starred first-time actor Kris Kollins as the Kid, Prince’s semi-autobiographical stand-in. The story follows a young musician battling family turmoil and predatory forces in the music business as he fights to realize his ambitions.

Tickets for the Broadway run go on sale in September.