John Mateer embraces tough lessons entering 2nd year as Oklahoma QB: ‘Beauty in the struggle’

By Mason Young Tribune News Service

TAMPA, Florida — John Mateer still cringes when he rewatches the videotape of his first season as an Oklahoma Sooner.

It wasn’t all bad: Mateer had some incredible plays early in the 2025 slate, against Michigan and Auburn, that fueled hopes of a Heisman Trophy campaign. But it’s what happened after he smacked his right hand on an Auburn defender that still stings internally.

Mateer underwent surgery to fix a broken thumb a few days after the Auburn win and didn’t look the same for most of the fall after that. His first game back, 17 days after surgery, he threw a trio of interceptions in a disappointing loss to Texas.

Inconsistency plagued the rest of Mateer’s season as the Sooners made the College Football Playoff on the back of their stalwart defense and in spite of their quarterback’s mistakes. Then, a Mateer pick-six cemented a blown 17-point lead in a Playoff first-round loss to Alabama.

“If the quarterback doesn’t perform, then it’s tough on everybody,” Mateer acknowledged last week at 2026 Southeastern Conference Media Days.

As the Washington State transfer’s second season at the helm of OU’s offense draws near, Mateer is eager to get back on Owen Field and finish what he started.

Mateer came to OU to prove that a lightly recruited kid from a cellar-dweller high school program could cut it on the grandest stage, could help OU win its eighth national championship, and those dreams can’t be cowed by a tiny thumb fracture.

He has spent his offseason refining his throwing mechanics and studying copious hours of quarterback play and defensive schemes to catch up with the speed of life in the SEC.

And while Mateer would like to leave the pain of the past behind him, he’s not a total amnesiac. He values the lessons that can be extracted from hard times to make himself better.

“I learned it’s a long year,” Mateer said. “You gotta play it week to week. You gotta have some stamina, some real stamina. But it’s fun. Even the struggle is fun. There’s real beauty in the struggle, and I learned a lot about that and this life and God and what He’s gonna do to you. And it’s not always what you want, but it’s what’s gonna help you out the most.”

Having been born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, being available for the OU-Texas game last year was of great importance to Mateer.

The Longhorns have been the Sooners’ Kryptonite in three of the past four seasons, but Mateer is hoping to end that stretch of relative futility in 2026.

“Looking forward to another opportunity,” Mateer said. “I’m not gonna sit here and make an excuse. We lost and I lost, but you can imagine, 17 days. There’s a couple other quarterbacks that have done it. It’s a little different. Jared Goff is a little higher on his thumb. Drew Brees tore a ligament, he was out for a little bit. I didn’t look at all of it. But you can imagine it was difficult.”

Mateer doesn’t regret the decision to play in the Red River Rivalry, though. His Los Angeles-based surgeon, Dr. Steven Shin, told him that was a realistic expectation, and Mateer convinced himself in practice that he was ready to roll.

“He told me it was the plan,” Mateer said of Shin. “He said ‘It’s not going to be easy, but you’re the guy for it. And I appreciate him. Shout out again. But I wanted to play. I asked them to play Kent State, and they were like, ‘There’s no shot.’ But I was throwing during the weeks. Obviously, not the way I was throwing normally. But on that Thursday, I took off the pitch count, and I was letting it fly a little bit. Threw a couple corner routes, a couple fades, and I was like, ‘All right, let’s do it.’ No brainer, no regrets.”

Mateer said after the loss to Texas that his eyes failed him. While a lack of grip with his injured thumb did affect his throwing motion over the duration of October and November, it was indeed his decision-making that proved most perilous.

He nearly torched the Sooners’ season with another three-interception game against LSU before his implosion against Alabama sealed OU’s fate.

Mateer said this week that one of his biggest goals this season is to raise his completion percentage (only 62.2% last year). That will come with sharper decision-making, which he has worked on all offseason by watching film.

Lately, he has become enamored with Terry Bradshaw’s tape and even met the Pittsburgh Steelers legend at the Dallas Card Show recently. Why watch a quarterback who last played four decades ago? How does that help in the present?

“I watch a lot of quarterbacks,” Mateer said. “(Tom) Brady, (Aaron) Rodgers. … I love watching good football. And I was looking back, because I didn’t know a lot (about Terry Bradshaw). He’s before my time, maybe a little bit. But he’s four for four (in) Super Bowls, first overall pick. You go find somebody to play old school football, that’s how I picked.”

Bradshaw did throw almost as many interceptions (210) as touchdown passes (212) in his NFL career. Mateer had a 14-to-11 touchdown to interception ratio last year, and he’s looking to widen the gap in 2026. While Bradshaw was felled by his own risk-taking at times, he was money when it mattered most, and that latter part is what Mateer’s hoping to emulate.

“You take some of the old school stuff and you add it into your game,” Mateer said. “Not a lot of people are going to expect that.”

Mateer lost a lot of dynamism after the thumb surgery. He didn’t hit on deep shots at the same rate and OU didn’t run him as much, attempting to keep him safe. The Sooners didn’t need to lose him for the season altogether.

But Oklahoma had another problem last year, head coach Brent Venables and general manager Jim Nagy would say: The Sooners put too much on Mateer’s shoulders. They didn’t have enough talent around him to make the OU offense a consistent force in the SEC.

So, after retaining leading receiver Isaiah Sategna, its top two running backs and four of its five starters on the offensive line, the Sooners sought to supplement their offensive depth through the transfer portal and high school recruiting. There are three more running backs, a new right tackle, three new tight ends and seven new receivers on the roster now.

OU could have also taken a look at other quarterbacks, but Venables and Nagy decided to ride with Mateer, believing they needed to do more to help him succeed. That belief means a lot to the Sooners’ field general and he wants to make the most of the opportunity.

“I’ll start by saying that as a young man, them having the belief in me, it means so much,” Mateer said. “It’s kind of like when your parents say they’re proud of you. It makes you full. I struggled, I really did, but they had my back the whole time, and there is nothing I can say. Those men mean a lot to me. All of them, Coach Arbuckle, Coach Kuz, and all the coaches are great men. And so them bringing me back and you know wanting me to be here and uplifting me to be who I am means the world.

“But yeah, them bringing in weapons, it’s to help the team. I could say to help me. But we got a lot of good guys that are gonna do a good job, and I’m proud of them. Because when you bring everybody together, it’s hard. How are they gonna mix? But everybody’s super open, and they picked a lot of the right guys. They really did, and we’re feeling real good.”

Besides his head coach and GM, Mateer also won over the locker room last season by fighting through pain. That has his teammates wanting to play even harder for him in 2026.

“He wasn’t 110%, but John was still John,” said starting offensive guard Eddy Pierre-Louis. “We knew deep down what John was going through, and we knew how hard it was, and we knew he was willing to work, regardless. Even if he had that little injury, he still was willing to put his body on the line and sacrifice for the group.

“That’s what got him to his spot right now, and I feel like he’s in a great spot right now, because he needed that little bit of cohesion, and now he’s going to blossom because he already has that under his belt. Having that and seeing that from a quarterback, being able to come back from that injury that was supposed to be maybe a couple months — him coming back that early, that meant a lot. That meant a lot.”

It could have been frustrating at times for the OU defense to see the offense sputtering or Mateer giving the ball back to the other team. But Mateer’s toughness and care for his teammates always outshined his performance, and the Sooners expect big things this fall.

“I know that he’s very self-motivated, just like a lot of the guys on the team,” said OU defensive end Taylor Wein. “And he does a good job just attacking his weaknesses. I’ve seen John completely elevate his game and completely transform as a player and his mentality.”

When he first arrived at OU, though it was the opportunity he had dreamed of, Mateer was a little taken aback by the amount of cameras that crowded around him after practices and games. But sitting on a dais at SEC Media Days Monday, he fielded even the tough questions with ease.

The mental toll of the 2025 season was difficult, but Mateer is more comfortable now that he has borne the weight of the world as OU quarterback, and proved to himself that he can handle it.

“There’s always a challenge to it,” Mateer said. “I gotta be on 10. I gotta be ready to go all the time. But it’s a good challenge, it’s a blessing. So if I ever take it and I’m complaining about it, I gotta realize where I was and where I wanted to be, and this is everything I wanted to do.”