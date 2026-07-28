Letters for Tuesday, July 28

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Public transit is public safety and needs your vote

In 2025, Spokane Transit Authority saw record ridership, with 10.4 million bus rides across the network. While many public transit agencies in the U.S. have yet to achieve pre-COVID numbers, STA has seen a 6% increase compared to 2019 ridership. Spokane has shown it needs a strong public transit system, and that’s why I’m voting “Yes” on STA Prop 1 on the August ballot, to renew the 0.2% sales tax (or 20 cents every $100.00) we’re already paying.

If this ballot measure doesn’t pass, STA has stated that services will be cut and we’ll lose millions of dollars from federal and state grants relying upon the 0.2% sales tax continuing. Outside funding which would otherwise have been invested locally – into jobs, infrastructure and public transit – would disappear.

“Youth Ride Free” is one of the programs funded in part by a grant explicitly requiring the sales tax continuation. This program gets kids to and from school, but it also gets teenagers away from the wheel, where they are at six times the risk of severe injury or death compared to riding the bus.

Public transit is public safety. Public transit is local dollars spent on local businesses and jobs. I care deeply that we continue to invest in building a robust public transit in Spokane County, and I know a renewal to keep STA well-funded will do that. Vote YES for buses, students and the community.

Sarah Rose

Spokane

Michael Baumgartner an effective representative

It’s election season, and there are any number of folks claiming to be Democrats or independents who want to be the next congressional representative for the 5th District of Washington state. Great!

Many promise to reduce taxes, provide free healthcare for all, reign in ICE and their enforcement of federal immigration laws, reduce funding to law enforcement and the list of all the amazing things these people will do for the citizens of the 5th District just continues!

But the devil is in the details. Not one of these candidates has offered a solid plan to do what they promise. Further, they, as Democrats, will acquiesce once sworn in to the Democrat National Party, and will commit to do whatever they are directed to do. Have you ever seen an independent Democrat? That means Bernie Sanders, AOC and the likes of Zohran Kwame Mamdani will dictate policies for Eastern Washington.

We have an effective representative, Michael Baumgartner, who works for us. Why would you vote for anyone else?

Dave McCann

Spokane

A case for Kohlmeier – leadership in public service

The city of Spokane would be well served by electing Dr. Pam Kohlmeier to the Legislative District 3, Position 2 seat.

Dr. Pam is an experienced physician, attorney, and longtime community advocate whose career has been dedicated to serving others. Her work in emergency medicine, behavioral health, education and public health has given her firsthand experience with many of the challenges Spokane faces today.

I have known Dr. Pam for the past three years and have seen her commitment to strengthening and healing our community. She is a thoughtful listener, an effective leader and someone who brings people together to solve problems. Whether serving meals to those in need, leading mental health training or advocating for better public policy, she approaches every challenge with compassion and determination.

Her unique combination of medical and legal expertise allows her to navigate complex issues while focusing on practical solutions. Just as importantly, she genuinely cares about the people of Spokane and is committed to ensuring every neighborhood has a voice.

Dr. Pam Kohlmeier has the experience, integrity, and dedication to be an outstanding representative for District 3. I encourage Spokane voters to support her.

Jessi Willis

Spokane