New cholesterol treatment could be ‘game changer’ for Spokane, says MultiCare cardiologist

The Food and Drug Administration approved a drug earlier this month that may change how high cholesterol is treated.

More than 86 million people in the United States have cholesterol that is too high. But fewer than half of them are being treated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Untreated, the condition is often a ticking time bomb that increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Lipfendra, the daily pill approved by the FDA, reduced unwanted cholesterol by 50% to 60% in clinical trials. The results are so convincing that Spokane cardiologist Dr. Adam Noyes said he plans to prescribe the medication to most of his patients with high cholesterol when it becomes available in the coming months.

“I would be ordering it routinely. Probably for close to 80% of my patients. This is my bread and butter for the patients I see in my office,” said the MultiCare Pulse Heart Institute physician.

Often prescribed in addition to more traditional statins, Lipfendra will have “a huge impact on cholesterol management,” Noyes added.

Cholesterol is a molecule found in all the body’s cells and is necessary to produce certain hormones and protect cell walls. Certain types of cholesterol travel through the blood and can clog blood vessels. When the body produces too much cholesterol, a yellow plaque develops around the inside of an artery. As plaque builds up, your body has to work harder to pump blood.

Over time, there is a greater risk of heart attack or stroke, but cholesterol buildup often has no outward symptoms. Without medical intervention, those with plaque in their veins are at risk of “sudden cardiac death,” National Heart Institute director and cardiologist Norman Lepor said.

When plaque is somehow damaged and develops a fissure in the vein, the large amount of cholesterol exposed “acts as a magnet for blood clotting,” Lepor said. Depending on where the fissure occurs, blood can in an instant be blocked from getting to the heart – causing a heart attack from which someone is unlikely to survive.

“It really is the most heartbreaking. Because there is no warning, and it is so hard to know when there could be a crack in the plaque,” Lepor said.

Such an event can only occur after plaque builds up following decades of high cholesterol. Plaque develops when cholesterol is in excess of 50 milligrams per deciliter. If brought below that amount, over time the plaque will “safely regress,” he said.

High cholesterol can be caused by a poor diet and lack of regular movement, but it is much more commonly caused by genetic factors, Noyes said.

“Lifestyle changes are needed to control cholesterol in many cases, but that alone is more often than not insufficient,” he said.

Statins are the first-line medication to treat high cholesterol. The daily pill helps reduce production of cholesterol in the blood. For many patients, the medication can cut down their cholesterol levels by 50%. For some, it is much less effective.

Lipfendra is designed to work in connection with statins to attack cholesterol from a different angle. While a statin directly reduces cholesterol, Lipfendra helps the body remove cholesterol that is already there, Lepor said.

The liver naturally breaks down cholesterol that has been in the blood too long. That process can be interrupted by an enzyme called PCSK9, which destroys the livers receptors that remove cholesterol. Lipfendra is a PCSK9 inhibitor that makes the enzyme unable to connect with the liver’s receptors.

Lepor conducted the study that led to Lipfendra’s FDA approval. The 24-week clinical trial found the drug, used in conjunction with statins, lowered cholesterol levels by 60% on average. Side effects for the drug can include dizziness and diarrhea, but the study found comparable rates of side effects between Lipfendra and a placebo.

The FDA approved the drug earlier this month. Merck, the drug’s manufacturer, will have the drug available within weeks, a spokesperson said.

The drug is not completely new. An injectable version of Lipfendra has been available for the past 10 years. But the frequent injections were expensive and proved difficult to manage at home.

The injectable drug costs between $500 and $600 a month. The oral medication will cost $315 a month out-of-pocket, a Merck spokesperson said.

The daily pill is a “game changer” because it will become much easier to prescribe and manage, Noyes said.