New York City braces for potentially life-threatening flooding as massive storm approaches

By Colin Mixson New York Daily News

NEW YORK — New York City was under a flood watch as a massive storm threatened to sweep over the five boroughs on Tuesday.

Mayor Mamdani advised New Yorkers in garden and basement apartments to prepare go bags so they can leave quickly as forecasts warn of potentially life-threatening flooding.

“If you live in a basement apartment or an area that has flooded before, don’t wait to prepare,” Mamdani wrote on X. “While not every neighborhood will experience the same conditions, dangerous flash flooding can develop quickly anywhere in the city.”

The National Weather Service posted a flood watch Tuesday afternoon that’s expected to last until 8 p.m. Wednesday, as thunderstorms are forecasted to deluge the city with heavy rain.

The mayor advised New Yorkers living in basement apartments to register for alerts at on.nyc.gov/basements and prepare bug-out kits complete with medication, flashlights, batteries, portable phone chargers and important documents secured in waterproof bags.

And anyone who feels unsafe in their apartment can head to one of 51 safe overnight locations opening throughout the city at 8 p.m., according to NYC Emergency Management.