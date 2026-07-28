Peru’s Fujimori takes power, extending Latin America’s rightward tilt

Peru's President-elect Keiko Fujimori, flanked by Peru's Interim President, Jose Maria Balcazar and Roberto Burneo, president of the National Elections Jury, holds the official credentials she received from Burneo on July 15, following her victory in the presidential runoff after the June 7 election in Lima. REUTERS/Angela Ponce/File Photo (Reuters )

By Marco Aquino and Lucinda Elliott Reuters

LIMA, Peru – Keiko Fujimori was sworn in as Peru’s president on Tuesday, becoming the latest in a string of conservative leaders elected across Latin America by voters frustrated by crime, weak economic growth and political instability.

The 51-year-old daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori is Peru’s first-ever elected female head of state.

Her victory in June’s presidential runoff marked the return of ​one of Peru’s most influential and polarizing political dynasties and capped a political comeback after years of failed bids.

“I assume office with the firmness needed to govern, but also with the sensitivity required to listen to and heal the wounds of our people,” Fujimori said ⁠in her first address as president, calling for reconciliation after a close election race marked by allegations of fraud.

“We must have the courage to face our reality head-on, without ‌anesthesia, without makeup, and without half-truths,” she said.

Fujimori will be Peru’s 10th president ​since 2016 following a tumultuous decade in which no leader completed a full five-year term.

Her election extends a broader rightward shift across Latin America, with a string of recently elected leaders advocating closer ties with the U.S. and tougher policies on crime.

Fujimori has said there is “very significant space” for cooperation with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and expressed interest in Peru ⁠joining the “Shield of the Americas,” a regional initiative proposed by Trump to combat transnational crime.

Washington ‌has made one of its strongest efforts in ‌years to deepen ties with Peru, a major copper and critical minerals producer with strategic Pacific ports, in an effort to counter China’s influence in the region.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau attended the ⁠inauguration and met with Fujimori in Lima ahead of the ceremony, a post by Landau on X showed.

Argentine President Javier Milei, Antonio Kast of Chile and Rodrigo Paz of Bolivia were also in attendance.

On Monday, Fujimori named former central bank board ‌member Elmer Cuba as economy minister and Carlos ‌Espa, a former presidential candidate who also worked for the U.S. embassy in Lima, as foreign minister.

On Tuesday, the president finalized her entire cabinet and tapped former Deputy Minister Guillermo Shinno to lead the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

Peru is the world’s third-largest copper ⁠producer.

Fujimori said during her speech that she was inheriting a Peru “battered” by insecurity, poor governance and public ​distrust, while pledging to cut unnecessary spending, improve ⁠the business ​climate and raise the minimum wage.

“I have come to offer method, discipline, hard work, and a clear roadmap,” she said.

CONGRESS, ECONOMIC CHALLENGES

Fujimori narrowly defeated leftist congressman Roberto Sanchez in one of Peru’s closest elections in modern history. Sanchez has alleged electoral fraud without providing evidence and has pledged to lead a left-wing opposition bloc in Congress.

Lawmakers from Sanchez’s ⁠party walked out of Congress on Tuesday, refusing to listen to Fujimori’s speech.

Protests against her candidacy drew hundreds of left-wing activists and civil society groups in Lima ahead of the runoff. Demonstrations were planned to coincide with Tuesday’s inauguration.

Fujimori’s Popular Force party is expected to hold the ⁠largest minority bloc in a fragmented Congress, which has returned to a bicameral structure for the first time in three decades.

In a vote to elect the head of Congress on July 26, the incoming coalition secured the presidency of the Senate, while the opposition won leadership of the body’s lower house, the Chamber of Deputies.

Maintaining legislative support could prove ⁠challenging.

“There won’t be much room for a honeymoon period,” ‌said Peruvian political analyst and independent business consultant Jeffrey Radzinsky. “She has to build confidence ​among a broad segment of ‌the population that distrusts her, while also meeting high expectations.”

Peru has remained one of Latin America’s more resilient economies despite ​years of political upheaval, largely driven by copper exports. The central bank recently raised its 2026 growth forecast to 3.4%, citing stronger domestic demand and investment.

Growth slowed sharply in May as fishing output plunged and agricultural exports weakened, exposing the country’s vulnerability to climate-related shocks.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima and Lucinda Elliott in Buneos Aires; Editing by Christian Plumb, David Gaffen and Daniel Wallis)