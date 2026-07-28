Quarterback competition among top storylines heading into EWU fall camp

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

For the first time in a long time, this year Eastern Washington opens its preseason football camp with a familiar opponent coming up first.

In most years, Eastern Washington opens its preseason football camp – as it will on Wednesday in Cheney – with a nonconference opponent that it probably hasn’t seen recently, if ever.

But with the Big Sky Conference going to nine league games this year, one more than the previous norm, the Eagles will start the season at Northern Arizona. And that means that Game 1 will matter all the more as a conference game.

“What I am excited about is prepping in camp for a league game out of the gate,” EWU head coach Aaron Best said Monday during the Big Sky football meetings. “You could be undefeated in nonconference, but it’s what you do in conference (that matters). I think it’ll be a little different of an approach and a different mindset going into Flagstaff.”

Specific preparation for the Lumberjacks – whom they face Aug. 29 – likely won’t start for a few weeks, and the Eagles have a few positional questions to sort out. Here are three to watch as practice begins this week:

How does the team plan to use its quarterbacks? Redshirt junior Nate Bell, redshirt sophomore Jake Schakel and sophomore Kaden Rolfsness all return at quarterback, joined by freshman Brady Annett. No one has definitively won the starting job yet.

But the Eagles went all last season without a definitive starter, unlike in 2024 when Kekoa Visperas was the clear No. 1. Yet even with Visperas at the helm that season, the Eagles mixed in packages for Jared Taylor and Michael Wortham.

It’s possible that Bell, Schakel and Rolfsness could each take snaps in packages that play to their strengths. Of the three, Schakel was the most effective passer, completing 105 of 152 attempts (69%) for 997 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions across five games.

Bell, who played in 10 games, completed 94 of 175 attempts (53.7%) for 1,003 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions while also leading the team in rushing attempts (118) and rushing yards (663).

Rolfsness appeared in two games and started the season finale at Cal Poly. He completed 23 of 43 passes for 236 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He also ran 27 times for 92 yards and three touchdowns.

Last year, Eastern’s offense produced 217.8 passing yards per game, seventh most among the Big Sky’s 12 teams. In 2024, that average was 214.9.

Which running backs and wide receivers emerge? Redshirt senior receiver Wesley Garrett is Eastern’s leading returner as far as receiving yards with 288 a year ago. Redshirt sophomore Kevin Allen III is its leading returning rusher, aside from Bell, with 259 yards.

That leaves a lot of potential yards to go around this season, when the Eagles will look for the emergence of threats in the backfield and out wide.

One candidate is Cole Pruett, the 5-foot-7 redshirt senior receiver who had a breakout game at Montana (10 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown). Another is redshirt sophomore Jaxon Branch, the 6-3 wideout who caught nine passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ final scrimmage of the spring.

Redshirt sophomore Bode Gardner, Oregon State transfer Jamai East and a host of other players are candidates as well.

At running back, grad senior Malik Dotson is hoping to stay healthy for a full season after playing 13 games over the last three seasons. Allen and sophomore Wilson Medina will be in the mix for carries as well.

What does the starting front seven look like? Last year at this time, grad transfer Read Sunn seized a starting linebacker role and ended up leading the Eagles in tackles (96) in his only season in Cheney. His absence leaves a big spot at linebacker, as do the transfers of Tylin Jackson (UAB) and Jirah Leaupepetele (Washington State) along the defensive line.

The Eagles favored a rotation up front last year, and a trio of senior ends – Jaden Radke, Ben Voigtlaender and Dishawn Misa – return from that group. So do seniors Isaiah Perez and Justis La’ulu at tackle. But that leaves at least three spots up for grabs on the two deep.

At linebacker the Eagles will likely rely on redshirt senior Myles Mayovsky (80 tackles in 2025) and redshirt junior Samarai Anderson (42 tackles), much as they did last year. But the third starting spot – when they don’t start in a nickel formation – has no incumbent.

Candidates to fill the third spot include transfers LJ Roberts, who had 70 tackles last year at Portland State, and Matt Eskridge II (15 tackles last year at Sacramento State), as well as redshirt junior Vincent Macaluso, redshirt sophomore Shea Robertson and sophomore Gage Brumfield.