Seahawks’ Ernest Jones IV could be one of John Schneider’s greatest hits | Commentary

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

RENTON — Ernest Jones IV spent two hours going full speed in Monday’s heat at the Seahawks practice facility. So it’s understandable that he didn’t have the energy to stroll down memory lane afterward.

The man is nearly six months removed from the season of his life, one in which he intercepted five passes en route to a Super Bowl win — all after his father passed during training camp. He also delivered one of the great Seahawks quotes of all time, when he told Sam Darnold doubters “(bleep) you” in a postgame news conference in Los Angeles.

Even so, when asked if he’d reflected on his achievements Monday, the linebacker swiped left.

“Honestly, no. You know, I’m kind of living in the now,” said Jones. “I haven’t really had a chance to kind of reflect on that because I don’t want to get complacent. I don’t want to be dwelling on things that happened in the past.”

Maybe he’s saving his best answer for “Hard Knocks.” Or maybe that’s just the mentality necessary to achieve greatness.

Last year, Jones made the NFL’s All-Pro second team for the first time in his five-year career. You could make an argument he belonged on the first team.

That Seahawks defense was the best in the league last season, and Jones may very well have been its most impactful player. His approximate value — Pro Football Reference’s rough equivalent to baseball’s WAR — was 17, which was tops on the team and seventh in the league. Jones’ previous best AV? Seven. So 2025 wasn’t so much a breakout season as it was a career catapult.

It came relatively cheap for the Seahawks, too. Jones’ three-year, $28.5 million deal is large enough to set one and his family up for life, but it’s not close to reflecting his value. If Jones were a free agent this year, he would certainly command several more million dollars per season. Seahawks general manager John Schneider has one of the more notable discographies in the NFL, but acquiring Jones from the Titans in the middle of the 2024 season may end up as one of his greatest hits.

What do you remember most from last year? Was it his pick-six against the Vikings? His forced fumble that ended up in the end zone vs. the Texans? His interception in a three-point win vs. the Cardinals?

All impressive, but for most fans it’s something else. The aforementioned Darnold has silenced all the critics who didn’t think he was capable of leading a team to a championship. However, his detractors were particularly noisy for part of last season.

The Seahawks quarterback threw four interceptions in a Week 11 loss to the Rams, giving L.A. temporary control of the NFC West. Following the defeat, Darnold apologized to Jones in a hallway after his news conference. Ernest wasn’t having it.

“He’s our quarterback, we got his back, and if you got anything to say, quite frankly, (bleep) you,” Jones said.

As you might imagine, that landed. Now when fans see Jones out in public, they ask for a picture with him flipping the bird. What the Seahawks most enjoy, however, is how Jones was able to flip the switch.

That jump from 2024 to 2025 is one of the more remarkable individual upticks in Seahawks history. Whether he can replicate that production remains to be seen. His peers voted him the No. 97 player on the NFL’s Top 100.

Another year like 2025, and he’s probably in the top 50.

“We love EJ. He’s the best,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “He’s the alpha in the middle of the defense, and he has a great temperature and understanding of when to push, what do our guys need and when in terms of messaging and attitude, sets the tone for the whole operation, let alone patrolling the middle of our defense, the run game, and the pass game. He’s the man.”

The Seahawks have Jones under contract through 2027. The next two seasons will show whether this goes down as one of the most team-friendly deals the organization has ever had.

Or maybe last year ends up being the outlier. These things happen in sports. Expectations soar and performance stalls.

But doubt Jones at your own peril. And if you do, he might have a couple choice words for you.